Nintendo Switch Gets a Portable Projector Dock for Big Screen Gaming

Nintendo Switch has brought some of the best mobile gaming console technology in the gaming scene. Equipped with the best play and graphics, it proved it was obsolete than its peers. It became one of the largest selling gaming console in the past year and Nintendo intends on improving on that streak.

Get the Free Tracker App to find a Luvabella in Stock

One issue that has been persistent in the Nintendo Switch verse is its lack of compatibility with big screen play. The console lacks that one the go or big screen playing abilities. Luckily, Nintendo has come up with a solution already.

Nintendo has designed a new projector called OJO. The YesOJO Stusios builds this dock for Nintendo Switch. The OJO dock has the projection range of 30 to 150 inches with HD resolution and 200 lumens brightness.

According to TechCrunch, it has a battery which provides four hours of non-stop play on the go. It has built in speakers as well as an AUX port, HDMI connections and 2x USB-C ports.It also serves as a charging port when not in use as a projector.

Coming at an introductory price of $269, it will be available for $369 after its release. Just dock the Nintendo Switch on the YesOJO and experience big screen gaming.