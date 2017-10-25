Honda Sports EV Concept Debuts at Tokyo Motor Show 2017

The Urban EV concept was showcased in Frankfurt by Honda about seven days ago. The new Sports EV also caught everyone’s eye since it follows the selfsame design trends. It is a small two-seater that will get assembled some day soon.

Honda has refused to dish out the details regarding this car. Yet it has offered a couple of hints. The compact features alongside the AI make this technology a cool example of modernity going retroactive in the form of an automobile.

It leaves aside all the computers, cameras, sensors and other paraphernalia of modern existence and lets the driver simply handle the steering wheel. He or she can just put the pedal to the metal and get on with his or her life.

The interior remains a mystery right now. However, some say there is a touchscreen placed smack at its center. This vehicle could bring the two models, which are the Civic Type R and the Acura NSX, closer together.

As a successor to erstwhile models, it will be up for grabs. Those people who want a simple muscle car will enjoy driving this roadster on the streets of whichever city they happen to be in.