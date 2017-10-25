Tokyo Motor Show 2017: Nissan Unveils IMx Zero-Emission Crossover Concept

The Nissan IMx is an EV that is also a crossover. It has fully-automatic operation facility and also can travel over 600 km in a stride. The Tokyo Motor Show was the venue where this car debuted this day in time. It lent a sneak peek into the future of Nissan Motors.

The Intelligent Mobility concept by the company ensures that vehicles are fueled, operated and mesh in with society at large in a smooth-flowing manner. The car and the driver are linked in the Nissan corporate philosophy so that the driving experience is one of joy and pleasure.

Inside the Intelligent Mobility facility is a futuristic ProPILOT. This lends autonomous status to the car. When this system is turned on, it allows for greater space and maneuverability.

To return to normal, the Manual drive mode has to be clicked on. This car is meant for maximum efficacy. You can handle it along the sharp turns in a forthright manner. The powertrain makes for exciting driving too. Motors at the front and back allow the vehicle to be an all-wheel drive concept.

With 320 kW of power, there is also 700 Nm of torque. This is due to a high output battery. Energy concentration is the name of the game. This car can contribute to the social infrastructure as well. It can take on some of the functions normally reserved solely for the driver of the vehicle.

Up until now, vehicles have been manufactured with a chasm between the external features and the interior space. Not this time though. The interior space of the IMx is spacious and also offers privacy which is indeed a paradox. This takes its inspiration from the Japanese philosophy of space and time in harmony with each other.

“The IMx zero-emission crossover concept vehicle embodies the future of Nissan Intelligent Mobility,” said Daniele Schillaci, executive vice president for global marketing and sales, zero-emission vehicles and the battery business.

“Through Nissan Intelligent Mobility, Nissan is committed to changing the way people and cars communicate, as well as how cars interact with society in the near future and beyond.”

The seamless concept of Nissan IMx Crossover is a beautiful thing that every car lover will ultimately appreciate.