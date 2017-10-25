Nintendo Switch Mutant Mudds Collection Will Support Video Capture

Nintendo is developing new features to make the gaming experience better. Nintendo’s dedication to hardware as well as software features equally. The new feature that has been introduced by Nintendo is the Video Capture for selected games.

Get In Stock Alerts on Twitter for SNES Classic, Switch and More

The games will include titles like Mutant Mudds. The feature will capture the previous thirty seconds of gameplay. The time is opportune for this feature. Multiple social media platforms support the half a minute format in the Story mode.

So, it will surely become a trend. Players can share their ventures in the gaming world on social media with their friends. It will allow them to interact on a whole different level.

Yep, Mutant Mudds Collection will support video capture on #NintendoSwitch! :) pic.twitter.com/JMH1SY80ko— Jools Watsham (@JoolsWatsham) October 25, 2017

The Mutant Mudds collection will be available for the video capture feature. Nintendo will be working on making more games compatible with the video capture feature. Other game designers will also be working towards making games compatible with video capture as well.

The game will also feature across multiple popular platformers from the 3DS eShops, including a spin-off. Jools Watsham also announced on his official Twitter that Mutant Mudds will be compatible with Nintendo Switch.