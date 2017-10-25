 
 
 

Nintendo Switch Mutant Mudds Collection Will Support Video Capture

Posted: Oct 25 2017, 7:25am CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

Nintendo Switch Mutant Mudds Collection Will Support Video Capture
  • Nintendo Introduces Video Capture for Select Switch Games
 

Nintendo brings the video capture feature which will be available for selected games including Mutant Mudds

Nintendo is developing new features to make the gaming experience better. Nintendo’s dedication to hardware as well as software features equally. The new feature that has been introduced by Nintendo is the Video Capture for selected games.

Get In Stock Alerts on Twitter for SNES Classic, Switch and More

The games will include titles like Mutant Mudds. The feature will capture the previous thirty seconds of gameplay. The time is opportune for this feature. Multiple social media platforms support the half a minute format in the Story mode.

So, it will surely become a trend. Players can share their ventures in the gaming world on social media with their friends. It will allow them to interact on a whole different level. 

The Mutant Mudds collection will be available for the video capture feature. Nintendo will be working on making more games compatible with the video capture feature. Other game designers will also be working towards making games compatible with video capture as well.

The game will also feature across multiple popular platformers from the 3DS eShops, including a spin-off. Jools Watsham also announced on his official Twitter that Mutant Mudds will be compatible with Nintendo Switch. 

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

Advertisement

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

SNES Classic Style Nintendo New 3DS XL Pre-order on Amazon

SNES Classic Style Nintendo New 3DS XL Pre-order on Amazon

Walmart Black Friday 2017 Ad Release Expected for November 9

Walmart Black Friday 2017 Ad Release Expected for November 9

 
Black Friday 2017 Countdown: 5 Weeks Until the Day After Thanksgiving Sale Begins

Black Friday 2017 Countdown: 5 Weeks Until the Day After Thanksgiving Sale Begins

How to Find SNES Classic Stock Online

How to Find SNES Classic Stock Online





The Tracker by I4U News

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Find the latest technology news, juiciest tech rumors, best deals and effective buying advice via the I4U Tracker. Read more.

Black Friday 2017
Black Friday 2017 is on November 24. I4U News will again provide complete coverage of Black Friday 2017 ads, Black Friday deals and Black Friday sales. Black Friday 2017 deals will be available earlier than ever this year. The Walmart Black Friday 2017 ad, Best Buy Black Friday 2017 ad and Target Black Friday 2017 ad are expected to be released on November 9.

Trending Products

Shopping Tools

Get the Free Tracker App to find a Hatchimals in Stock

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook