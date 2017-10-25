 
 
 

Mazda Kai Concept And Vision Coupe Unveiled At Tokyo Motor Show 2017

Mazda Kai Concept and Vision Coupe Unveiled at Tokyo Motor Show 2017

Tokyo Motor Show 2017 becomes Display Venue for Mazda’s Kai Concept and Vision Coupe

Mazda introduced two cars, the Kai Concept and the Vision Coupe, at the Tokyo Motor Show today. The Kai Concept is a compact hatchback that ushers in a novel batch of Mazda vehicles. It contains a special engine too.

Also the architecture and design of this vehicle shows that it is no small achievement. A quiet, cool interior is paired with comfy trips from here to there and back. The way this car performs on the road makes you want to drive it again and again. It is a refined machine.

As for the Vision Coupe, it is the prototype for the next generation models that Mazda has planned for the future. Besides Japanese beauty standards, the classic elegance and superb style makes this vehicle one to die for.

Its very curve and flowing line oozes the idea of speed and relative calm amidst the storms and stresses of life. All this is in synch with the “Zoom Zoom” campaign begun by Mazda since some time in the past.

The automobiles made by the company are meant for sheer maneuverability and joy. They are in line with the eco-friendly standards and are intended to inspire people to live complete and meaningful lives.

Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association organized Tokyo Motor Show 2017 that will be open to the public from October 28 through November 5.

