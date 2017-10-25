Lexus Unveils Black Panther Inspired LC and 2018 LC Inspiration Series

To make a superhero with super powers your source of inspiration is a wonderful thing indeed. That is exactly the step taken by Lexus which has come up with two new vehicles that seek their impetus from Marvel Studio’s film Black Panther.

Get the Free Tracker App to find a Nintendo Switch in Stock

Both Marvel and Lexus have hooked up to come up with the 2018 Lexus LC. This vehicle has a deep and dark blue hue. It is the first of two vehicles that make up the new inspirational series. They show the concepts of exclusivity and standing out from the rest of the crowd.

“The Inspiration Series takes our flagship products and makes them even more exclusive and distinguished,” said Brian Bolain, general manager, Lexus marketing. “Our collaboration with Marvel Studios’ ‘Black Panther’ features a technologically advanced blue LC and was the perfect inspiration for the first car in the Series.”

As for the other vehicle, which is the Black Panther inspired LC concept coupe, it has vibranium as an essential component of its very structure. Another feature is the intermittent glow it exudes from its exterior.

A Brain-Computer Interface exists at the core of this vehicle. The movie Black Panther is based on a graphic novel titled “Black Panther: Soul of a Machine”.

“With this vehicle,” Bolain added, “we took the LC Inspiration Series vision one step further into a universe that defies reality.”

“This is what it’s all about,” said Mindy Hamilton, Marvel’s senior vice president of global partnerships and marketing.

“We’re bringing our two worlds together by letting our imaginations run wild like there are no limits to what’s possible. That’s what Black Panther and the nation of Wakanda represent in the film, and it’s been incredible to work with Lexus as we attempt to re-create that ideology here in our own corner of the universe.”­­

The Black Panther is welded with a futuristic machine by the name of LC 500. Fans of the movie ought to remain on the lookout for these cars that seek their main reason of existence from the Marvel superhero franchise.

Lexus Inspiration Series LC will be available in Spring 2018 for sale. Price will be announced closer to sale time. While the Black Panther Inspired LC is not available for purchase.

Both Lexus Inspiration Series LC and Black Panther Inspired LC will be on display at the Lexus booth at the Specialty Equipment Market Association Show (SEMA) Central Hall Booth #21601 starting on October 31, 2017.