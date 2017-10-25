 
 
 

Nissan Debuts Canto At 2017 Tokyo Motor Show

Nissan played Sound Bite of Canto at 2017 Tokyo Motor Show

Nissan showcased a novel car at the 2017 Tokyo Motor Show. Also a Canto composition was displayed in acoustic form at the event. This showed in an audio state what the futuristic trend for Nissan’s EVs would be.

Nissan Intelligent Mobility allows the vehicle to meld in with the surrounding society. Sound is a means of expression and a vital component of the larger populace.

Canto shows that the vehicle is roadworthy and pedestrians are safe as well. Thus harmony and mutual co-existence of cars and people is portrayed via the sound bite.

The word “Canto” is Latin for “I Sing”. The jingle modulates in tune with the state of the car. If it moves faster, slows down or goes into reverse gear, the sound automatically starts playing.

At speeds of 20 or 30 mph, it also happens to be activated. As an alert prompt, the sound that is “Canto” lends a certain image to Nissan’s vehicle(s).

Nissan has been a trailblazer in the vehicle sound system department since the past seven odd years or so. The company has always prided itself on manufacturing high quality vehicles that take you places.

