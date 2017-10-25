Nissan LEAF NISMO Concept Also Debuts at Tokyo Motor Show 2017

Nissan will introduce quite a few cars at the Tokyo Motor Show. This is so as to lend the consumers a sneak peek at the vehicles it has in store for them.

A type of car that embodies the Nissan Intelligent Mobility will be a part of the whole scenario. The LEAF NISMO will be one of these cars at the show.

Overall, more than a dozen vehicles will be displayed in all their regal and majestic beauty. The Tokyo Motor Show will remain open from October 27th to November 5th for the public.

The display will include a spiral design motif that will embody the company’s erstwhile progress, present state and future prospects. The products that Nissan manufactures lend a certain thrill to the users.

There will even be a simulation machine to give the customers a vicarious experience of the Intelligent Mobility facility that the company is so famous for.

The LEAF NISMO has a ProPILOT facility. Also parking mode is available in the range of choices. Several options exist in the menu. The external features are definitely sports-based. As for the aerodynamic design, it leads to less drag as the car speeds down the road.

