Tokyo Motor Show 2017 Marks the World Premiere of Subaru VIZIV Performance Concept

Tokyo Motor Show is happening, and all car enthusiasts are looking to the show for the latest in the automotive world. The Asian market is different from the European market.

For once the motor makers are different. Some of the motor companies that are popular in Asia include Sabaru. Now Sabaru is one of the most popular motor companies operating in Asia.

They took their moment in the spotlight to showcase the new Viviz performance concept. The unveiling included next generation of WRX although the car dimensions will be larger than the former models.

The dimensions will be 4630mm long, 1950mm wide and 1430mm high. The WRX will be designed on SGP (Subaru Global Platform) architecture and will include EyeSight technology enhancements.

Viziv will be fitted with 20-inch wheels. Other than that the bumpers, quarter panels and the roof will contain carbon-fiber elements in their construction.

There was no definite date set on the release of the Viviz. However, it was announced that the car will go in production by 2020. Sabaru enthusiasts hope that Viviz will not disappoint in it WRX model as it predecessors.