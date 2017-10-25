 
 
 

Nissan Unveils New Nissan Serena E-POWER At Tokyo Motor Show 2017

Posted: Oct 25 2017

 

Nissan Unveils New Nissan Serena e-POWER at Tokyo Motor Show 2017
 

Nissan will be Debuting its Novel Serena e-POWER at the 45th Tokyo Motor Show

The Serena e-POWER is a new form of the minivan that has been pioneered by Nissan. Its main feature is the e-POWER electric drive system. This minivan will be displayed at the Tokyo Motor Show this year. It is the second model in a row to feature this sort of high tech facility.

Thus it is a novel step in the right direction. That is the introduction of EVs that come under the rubric of Nissan Intelligent Power. This in turn is a fundamental component of Nissan Intelligent Mobility.

The company truly wants its vehicular masterpieces to blend in with society in a seamless manner. The e-POWER came to the fore for the very first time last year. That was when the Note e-POWER got launched on Japanese soil.

The difference is that the current e-POWER also has a tiny gasoline engine that fuels the battery that is provided with it. Thus external charging is made defunct in a wave of the technological wand.

The Serena has a comfy interior and goes along the roads in a smooth manner. The acceleration of this minivan is supercharged thanks to the e-POWER facility. Meanwhile, on the inside the minivan will be the epitome of silence and serenity.

New Nissan Serena e-POWER will go on sale in Japan in the spring of 2018.

