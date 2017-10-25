Nissan Announces to Enter in Formula E Racing at Tokyo Motor Show 2017

Nissan showcased two novel concept vehicles alongside its very first electric Crossover at the Tokyo Motor Show. Also its entry in the Formula E racing series was another big highlight of the event.

The company is a global pioneer of electric cars and its Nissan LEAF is the best of the best. The future is definitely electric at Nissan. September was the month in which Nissan unveiled the LEAF and the electric ecosystem was also presented in all its glory.

The car manufacturer wants to keep on steadily making electric vehicles that are worthy of being driven by the finest drivers. It leads in matters of creativity and innovation. Besides the IMx, there is the LEAF NISMO.

These lend a peek into the Nissan Intelligent Mobility system to the public which is eager to know more. Also Nissan will be participating in the Formula E car races. Thus things are beginning to look up for the company.

The goal of zero emissions has been met which shows the high standards the company sets for itself. The LEAF NISMO meanwhile is a cool car that drivers can take for a spin on the empty roads to grab some peace of mind.