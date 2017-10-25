Xbox One X Pre-order Available at Amazon Again

The new Xbox One X 1TB Standard Edition is again up for pre-order at amazon.com, according to The Tracker. You can once again pre-order the $499.99 Xbox One X Standard Edition at Amazon. The wait is almost over. The Xbox One X ships November 7,

Get In Stock Alerts on Twitter for SNES Classic, Switch and More

Online inventory tracking app The Tracker has sent out notifications to its users about the pre-order availability, as well as on @TheTrackerApp Twitter account. Download the free The Tracker app for Android and iOS (search for "i4u" in app stores).

The Xbox One X is going to be the most powerful console on the market this fall. Microsoft claims that the Xbox One X has 40% more power than any other console. There are now over 130 games that take advantage of the power of the Xbox One X including Far Cry 5, L.A. Noire, Greedfall, Okami HD, Forza Motorsport 7, Super Lucky's Tale, Sea of Thieves Technical Alpha, Crackdown 3, State of Decay 2, Madden NFL 18 Standard Edition and Middle-earth: Shadow of War.

Key specifications of the Xbox One X include 8GB flash memory, 12GB GDDR5, 1TB HDD, 4K UHD Blu-ray Disc drive, HDMI 2.0b, AMD FreeSync, DTS 5.1, Dolby Digital 5.1, TrueHD with Atmos, Bluetooth, Dual-band Wi-fi and IR Blaster. Microsoft said that the Xbox One X is the most pre-ordered Xbox in history.

To get informed when the hard to find Holiday 2017 gifts are in stock at Amazon, Walmart or other online retailers, get the free The Tracker app and subscribe to the items you are looking for to purchase.

Alternatively, you can follow @TheTrackerApp Twitter account to receive in-stock notification on all hard to find products of the season including the SNES Classic, Luvabella and Hatchimals Surprise.

Popular Holiday 2017 toys The Tracker users are hunting include Luvabella, L.O.L. Suprise Big Surprise, Hatchimals Surprise and SNES Classic. Find many more hot Holiday 2017 gifts in our Holiday 2017 Gift Guide.