 
 
 

Xbox One X Pre-order Available At Amazon Again

Posted: Oct 25 2017, 1:43pm CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

Xbox One X Pre-order Available at Amazon Again
 

Amazon takes again pre-orders for the Xbox One X.

The new Xbox One X 1TB Standard Edition is again up for pre-order at amazon.com, according to The Tracker. You can once again pre-order the $499.99 Xbox One X Standard Edition at Amazon. The wait is almost over. The Xbox One X ships November 7,

Get In Stock Alerts on Twitter for SNES Classic, Switch and More

Online inventory tracking app The Tracker has sent out notifications to its users about the pre-order availability, as well as on @TheTrackerApp Twitter account. Download the free The Tracker app for Android and iOS (search for "i4u" in app stores).

The Xbox One X is going to be the most powerful console on the market this fall. Microsoft claims that the Xbox One X has 40% more power than any other console. There are now over 130 games that take advantage of the power of the Xbox One X including Far Cry 5, L.A. Noire, Greedfall, Okami HD, Forza Motorsport 7, Super Lucky's Tale, Sea of Thieves Technical Alpha, Crackdown 3, State of Decay 2, Madden NFL 18 Standard Edition and Middle-earth: Shadow of War.

Key specifications of the Xbox One X include 8GB flash memory, 12GB GDDR5, 1TB HDD, 4K UHD Blu-ray Disc drive, HDMI 2.0b, AMD FreeSync, DTS 5.1, Dolby Digital 5.1, TrueHD with Atmos, Bluetooth, Dual-band Wi-fi and IR Blaster. Microsoft said that the Xbox One X is the most pre-ordered Xbox in history.

To get informed when the hard to find Holiday 2017 gifts are in stock at AmazonWalmart or other online retailers, get the free The Tracker app and subscribe to the items you are looking for to purchase. 

Alternatively, you can follow @TheTrackerApp Twitter account to receive in-stock notification on all hard to find products of the season including the SNES Classic, Luvabella and Hatchimals Surprise.

Popular Holiday 2017 toys The Tracker users are hunting include LuvabellaL.O.L. Suprise Big SurpriseHatchimals Surprise and SNES Classic. Find many more hot Holiday 2017 gifts in our Holiday 2017 Gift Guide.

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

SNES Classic Style Nintendo New 3DS XL Pre-order on Amazon

SNES Classic Style Nintendo New 3DS XL Pre-order on Amazon

Walmart Black Friday 2017 Ad Release Expected for November 9

Walmart Black Friday 2017 Ad Release Expected for November 9

 
Black Friday 2017 Countdown: 5 Weeks Until the Day After Thanksgiving Sale Begins

Black Friday 2017 Countdown: 5 Weeks Until the Day After Thanksgiving Sale Begins

How to Find SNES Classic Stock Online

How to Find SNES Classic Stock Online





The Tracker by I4U News

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Find the latest technology news, juiciest tech rumors, best deals and effective buying advice via the I4U Tracker. Read more.

Black Friday 2017
Black Friday 2017 is on November 24. I4U News will again provide complete coverage of Black Friday 2017 ads, Black Friday deals and Black Friday sales. Black Friday 2017 deals will be available earlier than ever this year. The Walmart Black Friday 2017 ad, Best Buy Black Friday 2017 ad and Target Black Friday 2017 ad are expected to be released on November 9.

Trending Products

Shopping Tools

Get the Free Tracker App to find a Nintendo Switch in Stock

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook