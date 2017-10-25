 
 
 

Amazon Key Delivers Into Your Home

Posted: Oct 25 2017, 1:50pm CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

Amazon launches new scary delivery service.

Amazon today announced Amazon Key, a new service exclusively for Prime members. Amazon Key enables in-home delivery and secure home access for guests and service appointments. Amazon believes you trust them to enter your home to deliver your orders. The proposition is controversial enough to make the announcement trend on Twitter.

Amazon Key will be available on November 8 in 37 cities and surrounding areas across the U.S., with more locations rolling out over time. Delivery is available on tens of millions of items sold on Amazon.com and the delivery is available at no extra cost for Prime members. Amazon Key works with Same-Day, One-Day, Two-Day and Standard Shipping. Once set-up is complete, receiving in-home delivery is as simple as a click: customers select “in-home” while shopping and Amazon.

“Amazon Key gives customers peace of mind knowing their orders have been safely delivered to their homes and are waiting for them when they walk through their doors,” said Peter Larsen, Vice President of Delivery Technology, Amazon. “Now, Prime members can select in-home delivery and conveniently see their packages being delivered right from their mobile phones.”

Amazon Key allows customers to have their packages securely delivered inside their home without having to be there. Using the Amazon Key app, customers stay in control and can track their delivery with real-time notifications, watch the delivery happening live or review a video of the delivery after it is complete.

This state-of-the-art technology doesn’t simply replace a key with a digital passcode. Each time a delivery driver requests access to a customer’s home, Amazon verifies that the correct driver is at the right address, at the intended time, through an encrypted authentication process. Once this process is successfully completed, Amazon Cloud Cam starts recording and the door is then unlocked. No access codes or keys are ever provided to delivery drivers. And, for added peace of mind, in-home delivery is backed by Amazon’s Happiness Guarantee.

Prime members can pre-order the Amazon Key In-Home Kit, which includes Amazon Cloud Cam and one of the several compatible smart locks by leading lock manufacturers Yale and Kwikset. Customers can install the In-Home Kit themselves or take advantage of free professional installation. Amazon Key In-Home Kit starts at $249.99.

Amazon Key is a significant upfront investment, plus the issues with privacy. I get the delivery to car trunks, but in my home is not for me.

