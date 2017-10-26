Unlocked iPhone X Offered on Amazon

The iPhone X 64GB is available for purchase on Amazon. The first marketplace resellers offer the unlocked iPhone X 64GB in Space Gray and the iPhone X 256GB in Silver on amazon.com. The prices start at The iPhone X will go up for pre-order on Friday, October 27 and will ship on November 3.

Get the Free Tracker App to find a Nintendo Switch in Stock

The iPhone X 64GB is priced at $2,299. This is $1,300 above the $999 list price of the iPhone X and the reseller is bold enough to charge $5.99 for shipping.

The iPhone X 256GB sells for $2,494.49, which is about 1,350 above the $1,149 list price of the unlocked iPhone X 256GB. The sellers on Amazon do not have the iPhone X in hand of course. They receive stock on November 3, the iPhone X release day.

Will there be buyers who pay more than double for the iPhone X? There could be. Apple is rumored to not be able to satisfy the demand for the iPhone X at launch. We will know if there is a shortage tonight. We will see how quickly the iPhone X pre-orders will sell out or push the shipping date back.

The iPhone X offers on eBay include propositions from people who are waiting in line. One such offer to get you an iPhone X on release day from an Apple store for $3,900. eBay's iPhone X offers make the iPhone X offers on Amazon look like deals.

The iPhone X pre-order begins midnight Pacific at the Apple online store, Apple's retail partners and carrier online shops. Apple announced to offer the iPhone X in stores on November 3 to walk-in customers. Apple fans have got the go-ahead to line up at their favorite Apple Store for the iPhone X launch.

The iPhone maker did not reveal how many iPhone X units will be available at each store, but Apple encourages customers to line-up early in the announcement. This likely means very limited iPhone X inventory. There are 271 Apple Stores in the US. If each store stocks 100 iPhone X, then there will be 27,100 fewer units available to pre-order.

To prepare for the iPhone X pre-order on Friday, read the iPhone X Preorder guide, listing all stores and carriers that offer the iPhone X for pre-order.