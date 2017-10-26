 
 
 

Heidi Klum Halloween 2017 Costume Will Be Prosthetic Masterpiece

Posted: Oct 26 2017, 3:26am CDT | by , in News | Latest Celebrity News

 

Heidi Klum Halloween 2017 Costume will be Prosthetic Masterpiece
Heidi Klum attends the mothers2mothers and The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation Benefit Dinner on October 24, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images)
 

The Heidi Klum Halloween 2017 costume will be an elaborate prosthetic masterpiece again. Last year, Heidi Klum went as herself, accompanied by 5 clones. It was a neat idea, but not as great as some of Klum's incredible transformations in the past years. 

Get the Free Tracker App to find a SNES Classic in Stock

The German supermodel is this year going all out again with her Halloween 2017 costume. In September she shared on Instagram her fitting with the team at prosthetic renaissance. She has worked with them in the past on Halloween costumes. There will be for sure hand and face prosthetics. The model, TV presenter and overall media mogul is great at keeping her Halloween costume secret until her Halloween party.

44-year-old Heidi Klum is expected to celebrate her transformation on Halloween on her social media channels on October 31. She already is warming up since days sharing photos of her Halloween costumes over the years on Twitter. It takes usually hours until she is ready to hit her Halloween party in New York. This year Heidi Klum will host her 18th annual Halloween party. It's not clear yet where Heidi Klum is hosting her Halloween 2017 party. Last year it was at Vandal, and the year before at Lavo.

See the best photos of Heidi Klum's Halloween Costume of last year.

@prorenfx

A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

SNES Classic Style Nintendo New 3DS XL Pre-order on Amazon

SNES Classic Style Nintendo New 3DS XL Pre-order on Amazon

Walmart Black Friday 2017 Ad Release Expected for November 9

Walmart Black Friday 2017 Ad Release Expected for November 9

 
Black Friday 2017 Countdown: 5 Weeks Until the Day After Thanksgiving Sale Begins

Black Friday 2017 Countdown: 5 Weeks Until the Day After Thanksgiving Sale Begins

How to Find SNES Classic Stock Online

How to Find SNES Classic Stock Online





The Tracker by I4U News

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Find the latest technology news, juiciest tech rumors, best deals and effective buying advice via the I4U Tracker. Read more.

Black Friday 2017
Black Friday 2017 is on November 24. I4U News will again provide complete coverage of Black Friday 2017 ads, Black Friday deals and Black Friday sales. Black Friday 2017 deals will be available earlier than ever this year. The Walmart Black Friday 2017 ad, Best Buy Black Friday 2017 ad and Target Black Friday 2017 ad are expected to be released on November 9.

Trending Products

Shopping Tools

Get the Free Tracker App to find a SNES Classic in Stock

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook