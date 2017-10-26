Heidi Klum Halloween 2017 Costume will be Prosthetic Masterpiece

The Heidi Klum Halloween 2017 costume will be an elaborate prosthetic masterpiece again. Last year, Heidi Klum went as herself, accompanied by 5 clones. It was a neat idea, but not as great as some of Klum's incredible transformations in the past years.

The German supermodel is this year going all out again with her Halloween 2017 costume. In September she shared on Instagram her fitting with the team at prosthetic renaissance. She has worked with them in the past on Halloween costumes. There will be for sure hand and face prosthetics. The model, TV presenter and overall media mogul is great at keeping her Halloween costume secret until her Halloween party.

44-year-old Heidi Klum is expected to celebrate her transformation on Halloween on her social media channels on October 31. She already is warming up since days sharing photos of her Halloween costumes over the years on Twitter. It takes usually hours until she is ready to hit her Halloween party in New York. This year Heidi Klum will host her 18th annual Halloween party. It's not clear yet where Heidi Klum is hosting her Halloween 2017 party. Last year it was at Vandal, and the year before at Lavo.

See the best photos of Heidi Klum's Halloween Costume of last year.