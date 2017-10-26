2018 BMW X2 Unveiled

It is the first time that BMW has announced an X2 vehicle. This is a novel series of car that is a feather in the cap for BMW. Its design shows that it is a sports car yet there are urban elements present in the overall package as well. It has a highly tweaked chassis and xDrive.

As for the all-wheel drive system, it allows for a pleasurable driving experience. The TwinPower Turbo engine hits the sweet spot between sports facilities and marvelous efficacy. Within 6.3 seconds, it can go from 0 to 60 mph.

Couple all this with digital services and you get a BMW X2 which offers a seamless experience. It is a bold and beautiful car that is exceptional in its qualities.

After its cousins, the BMW X4 and X6, the X2 makes quite an impression. It evinces an athletic performance on the road. This car has a kidney grille as well.

The black strip of body trim also ensures that it looks to be truly posh. The powerful engine will generate 228 hp. Torque will be working at a ratio of 258 lb ft.

This car has the best in traction and also has excellent stability. Besides the kidney grille mentioned earlier, there are the sharp and focused headlights. They are LED lights and combine with fog lamps to create the classic look of the X2.

The vehicle has side skirts and the roofline has a certain lightness about it. Towards the back, the rear spoiler lends a dose of dynamism. As for the rear lights, they are clearly visible even in dark conditions.

There is a distinct back side bumper that ensures shock-proof conditions for the passengers. It comes in two hues: Alpine White and Jet Black. There are 18 inch wheels that support it and the upholstery is made of Dakota leather.

“The BMW X2 represents an expression of modern and extrovert vehicle dynamics,” says Adrian van Hooydonk, Senior Vice President BMW Group Design, in describing the first-ever BMW X2. “Its standalone vehicle concept brings a new, fresh and exciting facet of the BMW to the compact segment.”

The first-ever 2018 BMW X2 will be available for sale in Spring of next year. 2018 BMW X2 pricing will be announced closer to its launch date.