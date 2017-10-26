Sega Genesis Flashback HD 2017 Console Pre-order

A new Sega Genesis Flashback HD 2017 retro console will be released on November 10. The $69.99 Sega Genesis Flashback HD 2017 pays tribute to Sega's 16-bit Genesis console released in the early 90s. Sega sold 35 million units of the Genesis.

Like the SNES Classic, this new Sega Genesis Flashback has HDMI output and comes pre-installed with classic games. The console comes pre-installed with 85 games (Genesis, Master System, Game Gear) and also has a cartridge port. If you still have Genesis cartridges you can use them on the new HD Sega Genesis.

AtGames, maker of the Sega Genesis Flashback HD 2017 bundles two wireless controllers with the console. On paper, this is a great offering. ATGames made a mistake earlier this year, shipping faulty review units to the press, generating a bad rap for the Sega Genesis Flashback HD 2017.

The latest reviews from earlier this month, including the one from Kotaku, are painting a more positive picture. The selection of games is though missing big classics. The menu is not that intuitive and there are compatibility issues with Cartridges. For Sega fans its the best new HD retro console available.

The Sega Genesis Flashback HD 2017 is available for pre-order at the following stores.

GameStop

Target

Best Buy

Right now the Sega Genesis Flashback HD 2017 is easy to find in stock. If that changes, the Tracker app will add it its list of hot items. To get informed when the hard to find Holiday 2017 toy gifts are in stock at Amazon, Walmart or other online retailers, get the free The Tracker app and subscribe to the toys you are looking for to purchase in the toys category to get notified when the items are in stock online.

Alternatively, you can follow @TheTrackerApp Twitter account to receive in-stock notification on all hard to find products of the season including the SNES Classic, Luvabella and Hatchimals Surprise.

Popular Holiday 2017 toys The Tracker users are hunting include Luvabella, L.O.L. Suprise Big Surprise, Hatchimals Surprise and SNES Classic. Find many more hot Holiday 2017 gifts in our Holiday 2017 Gift Guide.