Tesla Autopilot Dissed by Apple Co-Founder Steve Wozniak

Over the past couple of days, Steve Wozniak, one of the original co-founders of Apple, attacked Tesla’s Autopilot facility. Also a billionaire investor in Tesla’s stock chose to criticize the facility. Its been approximately 365 days since Tesla launched its Autopilot 2.0 hardware suite.

Also hopes were high that the capabilities of this suite were beyond criticism. Among these may be included the On-ramp to Off-ramp and Smart Summon amenities. These were meant to be updates using special software. However, all these have been facing delays which has tarnished Tesla’s image.

Many owners of the facility have taken to attacking Tesla for the glitch in the system. Steve Wozniak happens to be just one such owner. He has a split personality when it comes to Tesla. Wozniak recently took to cyberspace to deliver a rant about Tesla’s shortcomings.

He called it dangerous and deceiving in its scheme. Wozniak first bought a Tesla EV when Elon Musk advised him to stop driving around cars that were bad for the environment.

That was about four years ago. He later on bought a Chevy Bolt EV. After Tesla released Autopilot 2.0, Woz (as is his nickname) bought a Model S.

In an interview with CNBC, Woz made some contradictory comments. He called Autopilot a source of immense danger. Woz said that while one may think that one can let things be and become the back seat driver, such was hardly the case.

He said the moment you lean back and relax, the car starts to swerve out of line. He commented on the matter by saying that the real life situation was completely different from what Tesla tended to advertise.

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak is not the only one peeved at Tesla. The investor David Einhorn said that the claims made by Autopilot were fake and that it was a hazard.

Tesla Motors has not actually made the claim that Autopilot is about automatic driving. Rather it acts like an assistant to drivers everywhere.