Steam is Now Offering Digital Gift Cards

Posted: Oct 26 2017, 5:24am CDT

 

A novel gift service by the name of Steam Digital Gift Cards is now available on the platform. It is actually a mixed facility that allows consumers to put various sums of money into the wallets of their pals. This amenity builds on Steam’s pre-existing solitary game gifting service.

In order to send these gift cards, you will have to go to your account and visit the Steam's webpage. You can select the sum of money you want to send, be it $5 or $100. Also the recipient has to be pinpointed. 

All this can be custom-made via a message and pay type. Once the formal rigmarole is over, you are good to go. You can buy anything you desire on Steam.

Among some of the items may be included: games, items, hardware and other paraphernalia. The novel setup is not meant to be a replacement of the pre-existing facility though.

The digital gift cards are available in preset amounts. Also the local currency rates apply. So if John sends $100 to Jake, who is living in a foreign land, Jake may receive only $80. The gift cards may only be sent to people who are on your friends list.

Comments

