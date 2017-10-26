 
 
 

Nintendo Switch New Ad Shows Three Big RPGs For This Fall

Although it was absent from the market for a year’s duration, the Nintendo Switch has become the home turf for many huge titles. More will be forthcoming in future times.

Besides Super Mario Odyssey, many RPGs will arrive on the console. All of this has been shown in the form of a new ad. It is half a minute in length and introduces a trio of games.

These happen to be: Fire Emblem Warriors, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and Xenoblade Chronicles 2. These games are displayed being played recklessly by a gamer for a brief moment only. 

Fire Emblem Warriors was released earlier onwards in the current month. Skyrim will be coming to the console on November 17th. In the selfsame week, Nintendo will be getting more adult stuff such as Doom and LA Noire.

Skyrim on the Switch will show compatibility with a few Legend of Zelda Amiibo figures. As for the last but not least exciting game, Xenoblade Chronicles 2, it will come to the Switch on December 1st.

It happens to be the third installment in a series. A special edition of Xenoblade Chronicles 2 will be released on the Nintendo Switch as well which is indeed cause for celebration among gamers everywhere. 

