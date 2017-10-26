Amazon Offers Premium Alexa Skills Free for Prime Members

What is the most recent facility for Prime subscribers? Well, it happens to be free access to Alexa skills. The whole project is still in its infancy with a limited membership though.

For those fascinated with the game, Double Jeopardy, about six hints regarding it will cost you $1.99. While developers won’t have access to these tools, Amazon will keep them posted on when they can avail them. This is all very amusing because of app subscriptions and how they will mould the future of Alexa.

The subscription is linked to a Prime membership. This is problematic since Echo devices are out of place without a Prime membership. Amazon is currently busy tinkering away on its service.

Most companies take a 30% cut for app sales. If Amazon wants a piece of the action, it will have to make the developers an offer they can’t refuse.

According to TechCrunch, Amazon has managed to take over 70% of the voice-controlled speaker niche market. Now it wants to make room for third party developers.

Earlier on in 2017, Amazon began lending incentives to the topmost Alexa skill developers via direct payments. Especially with the game Double Jeopardy, Amazon seems to have hit the nail on the head.