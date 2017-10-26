Daimler Unveils Heavy Duty Electric Truck Concept Before Tesla

Daimler wants to compete with Tesla and it did do so in case of its E-Truck. The world became a stage for Daimler to display its product at the expense of Tesla which had previously hogged the limelight.

The German behemoth announced at the Tokyo Motor Show that its E-Fuso Vision One, which is an electric truck, was able to go 217 miles on its battery capacity after tugging 11 tons, according to The Verge.

Mitsubishi and Daimler have cooperated on this venture and the fruits of the project are sweet indeed. It is all being done to make the internal combustion engine obsolete.

The E-Fuso can be hooked up with a battery that will lend it 300 kWh of capacitance to manage all that hauling and dragging of tons of stuff from here to there.

Advanced markets, such as those that exist in Europe and Japan, could have the setup to support the manufacturing of these trucks in a matter of a few years.

While all this sounds a bit ambitious, governments are definitely being coerced to put a ban on the internal combustion engine in diesel trucks. The issue is rampant pollution.

Standard vehicles will be made to follow environment-friendly guidelines with the passage of time too. Tesla meanwhile is closely following Daimler’s challenge in the form of the E-Truck.