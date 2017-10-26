Yamaha Cross Hub Concept Unveiled at Tokyo Motor Show 2017

While the Yamaha Company may be more influential due to its motorbikes, boats, motors, power products and keyboards, its cars have attracted some degree of attention on a global level too.

The MOTIVE.e was unveiled at the 2013 Tokyo Motor Show and also before the 2015 show. The Sports Ride Concept Coupe was revealed at the latter event.

The future of Yamaha seems to lie in the manufacturing of compact cars in Europe. Now though, Yamaha has used the 2017 Tokyo Motor Show to highlight its Cross Hub.

It is a compact, four seater UTE which looks kind of cute. Very few details have been given regarding this car though. For one thing, the car is not that big. Yet it can carry four people and even pack in two motorcycles in its spacious capacity.

The layout of the seating arrangement is a bit odd but such innovations are the norm in Japanese automaking. The Cross Hub has twin rear-hinged doors and floors made of wooden planks.

It is the ideal vehicle for people in the inner city who want to travel to the suburbs for some fun on the weekends. Whether this vehicle is powered by a motor or a battery remains a moot point.