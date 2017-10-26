Apple Wants to Debut Family Friendly TV Shows in 2019

Apple has been stepping into multiple platforms lately. The mega business is slowly coming to realize the importance and impact of media. Multiple platforms like Amazon are already investing in media content.

Get the Free Tracker App to find a SNES Classic in Stock

Some platforms like Netflix and Hulu have become successful platforms because of their renowned media content. Apple also stepped in the territory when they released Carpool Karaoke in August on Apple Music.

There is a story behind it however. Carpool Karaoke was slated to release in April, but Apple executives objected to the show’s content. They re-shot few episodes to make it more appropriate for audiences.

The August release flailed because of the delay. Apple is set to enter in the TV show realm by 2019. The company is investing in a line of TV shows. These TV shows will be set along a certain pattern or format.

According to Bloomberg, Apple will pay special attention towards appropriate content. There will be no cussing, nudity or profanity in the shows’ content which is now associated with some networks like HBO and Showtime.

While the shows on these networks are some of the best in the world, Apple said that they want content that could be easily put across their various platforms and devices without any hesitation.