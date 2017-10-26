Nintendo Switch Sonic Forces Demo Available Now

Sonic is coming up with a new game Sonic Forces which is up for release in a few weeks. The game is almost here but there is a special offer for Nintendo Switch gamers. The gameplay demo for the game is available on Japan’s Eshop.

So, Japan is going to have the first demo to playing the new Sonic Force. That seems like such a limitation but there’s a cheat for dedicated gamers. You can sign up for a new Nintendo account.

Once you have done that, you can set Japan as your region. Once you are all signed in, you will be able to access the Japan Eshop and from there, you can play the demo.

The demo features three different stages; one boss fight, one fast-paced Sonic level and one with a choice of three pre-designed avatars. The players only get one-minute play time in the demo which is not enough.

The timer starts as soon as you hit play and once the time is up, a screen appears with the words ‘Thank You for Playing’ with Sonic posing on the screen.