 
 
 

Nintendo Switch Sonic Forces Demo Available Now

Posted: Oct 26 2017, 8:16am CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

Nintendo Switch Sonic Forces Demo Available Now
  • Sonic Forces Demo Available on Nintendo Switch JapanEshop
 

Sonic Forces limited demo available for gamers to test on Japan’s Eshop on Nintendo Switch

Sonic is coming up with a new game Sonic Forces which is up for release in a few weeks. The game is almost here but there is a special offer for Nintendo Switch gamers. The gameplay demo for the game is available on Japan’s Eshop. 

Get the Free Tracker App to find a SNES Classic in Stock

So, Japan is going to have the first demo to playing the new Sonic Force. That seems like such a limitation but there’s a cheat for dedicated gamers. You can sign up for a new Nintendo account.

Once you have done that, you can set Japan as your region. Once you are all signed in, you will be able to access the Japan Eshop and from there, you can play the demo.

The demo features three different stages; one boss fight, one fast-paced Sonic level and one with a choice of three pre-designed avatars. The players only get one-minute play time in the demo which is not enough.

The timer starts as soon as you hit play and once the time is up, a screen appears with the words ‘Thank You for Playing’ with Sonic posing on the screen. 

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

Advertisement

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

SNES Classic Style Nintendo New 3DS XL Pre-order on Amazon

SNES Classic Style Nintendo New 3DS XL Pre-order on Amazon

Walmart Black Friday 2017 Ad Release Expected for November 9

Walmart Black Friday 2017 Ad Release Expected for November 9

 
Black Friday 2017 Countdown: 5 Weeks Until the Day After Thanksgiving Sale Begins

Black Friday 2017 Countdown: 5 Weeks Until the Day After Thanksgiving Sale Begins

How to Find SNES Classic Stock Online

How to Find SNES Classic Stock Online





The Tracker by I4U News

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Find the latest technology news, juiciest tech rumors, best deals and effective buying advice via the I4U Tracker. Read more.

Black Friday 2017
Black Friday 2017 is on November 24. I4U News will again provide complete coverage of Black Friday 2017 ads, Black Friday deals and Black Friday sales. Black Friday 2017 deals will be available earlier than ever this year. The Walmart Black Friday 2017 ad, Best Buy Black Friday 2017 ad and Target Black Friday 2017 ad are expected to be released on November 9.

Trending Products

Shopping Tools

Get the Free Tracker App to find a Hatchimals in Stock

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook