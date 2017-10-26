SNES Classic to be in Stock at Target Online for Members

The leaked Target weekly ad for next week reveals an exclusive deal for Target REDcard members. The SNES Classic will be in stock online at target.com, exclusively for REDcard members.

Target is like Amazon preferring members giving them access to the purchase of products that are in high demand and low supply. If you do not have a Target REDCard and want to benefit from the SNES Classic sale on Wednesday, you can apply online at target.com. The REDCard save 5% on almost all purchases at Target. REDcard members get many other benefits besides the 5% discount.

At what time the SNES Classic will be available for REDCard members at target.com on Wednesday is not known. It could be as early as 12:01 am ET.

ToysRUs stores restock the SNES Classic in all stores on Friday. Tomorrow is a big day for video game releases. The Super Mario Odyssey game will be released at midnight opening events at Best Buy for those who can't wait.

The SNES Classic was finally again in stock online on Monday at GameStop. To get notified when the SNES Classic is in stock online install the free online inventory tracker app.

The SNES Classic is available in select Walmart, GameStop and Target stores. According to today's SNES Classic availability report especially Walmart and GameStop stores have received new stock today.

