SNES Classic Advertised in Meijer Ad
The SNES Classic in stock at Meijer stores starting Sunday?

The Meijer Toy and Gift ad is featuring the $79.99 SNES Classic. The new ad is valid starting October 29. The SNES Classic could be in stock at Meijer stores this Sunday. 

Meijer has sent out the new ad via mail, according to a redditor ThaddeusJP. The advertisement of the SNES Classic in this Meijer Holiday 2017 ad is not necessarily meaning that Meijer has the SNES Classic in stock. The ad's disclaimer just says "While supplies last. No rainchecks or substitutions."

The SNES Classic is not listed in the mejier online store. Meijer operates 200 stores mainly in Michigan's Lower Peninsula, with additional locations in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, and Wisconsin. 

ToysRUs stores restock the SNES Classic in all stores on Friday. Tomorrow is a big day for video game releases. The Super Mario Odyssey game will be released at midnight opening events at Best Buy for those who can't wait.

The SNES Classic was finally again in stock online on Monday at GameStop. To get notified when the SNES Classic is in stock online install the free online inventory tracker app.

You can receive all in-stock alerts also in real-time on Twitter by following @TheTrackerApp.

The SNES Classic is available in select Walmart, GameStop and Target stores. According to today's SNES Classic availability report especially Walmart and GameStop stores have received new stock today. 

