Apple Store Down Ahead of iPhone X Pre-order Launch

Apple continues the tradition to put the Apple online store into maintenance mode ahead of big releases. The Apple Store is down worldwide in the hours ahead of the iPhone X pre-order launch at 12:01 am PST.

Get the Free Tracker App to find a Nintendo Switch in Stock

Today is a good chance to see Apple.com go down in flames. The excitement is in the air for the iPhone X. Nobody cared for the release of the iPhone 8, but the iPhone X is a different story.

Keep in mind that the Apple Store is not the only place to pre-order the iPhone X today. You can also pre-order the 10th anniversary iPhone at carrier online stores and retailers. Find the full list of shops in the iPhone X pre-order guide.

The Apple Store app is now down as well. You should have prepared your iPhone X order in the past days as recommended. In past iPhone pre-order events, the Apple Store app has performed better than the apple online shop.

Get ready to hit F5 on apple.com on the iPhone X pre-order page. If you rather go to sleep and plan on pre-ordering the iPhone X in the morning, you risk not getting iPhone X in 2017. The only other option is then to line-up at an Apple Store on November 3.