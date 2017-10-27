 
 
 

Posted: Oct 27 2017, 2:33am CDT

 

iPhone X Pre-order Live Updates
  • Looking to pre-order iPhone X?
 

The iPhone X pre-order begins at 12:01 am PST.

The Apple iPhone X pre-order event is here. Beginning at midnight Pacific, Apple fans can pre-order the most expensive iPhone in history. The Apple Store is down in preparation for the iPhone X launch. Will a carrier store or retailer open pre-order before midnight? How quickly will the iPhone X pre-order inventory sell out at the Apple store? 

We monitor the situation on all channels and post the latest updates here. The iPhone X hype is real as lots of Apple fans are up and in front of their Mac or iPhone getting ready to splurge their hard earned money on the new iPhone X, the first iPhone featuring Face ID and an OLED screen.

Find below the latest developments in the iPhone X pre-order event.

iPhone X Pre-order News and Updates:

12:30 am: iPhone X sold out at Apple Store on AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and SprintShipping delay is 2-3 weeks, except for Sprint's iPhone X 256GB.

12:15 am: iPhone X sold out at Apple Store on AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile. Shipping delay is 2-3 weeks for these carriers. Only Sprint iPhone X still ships on Nov. 3.

12:08 am: iPhone X in Silver shipping delay is 1-2 weeks depending on carrier. Black iPhone X ships November 3. 

12:04 am: iPhone X pre-order open at Apple.com, Best Buy and carrier stores.

11:54 pm: T-Mobile wants you to call 1-800-T-MOBILE to pre-order the iPhone X.

11:45 pm: Sprint is pacing access to iPhone X pre-order, letting customers in every 30 seconds. Queue now at Sprint.com.

11:35 pm: Verizon and Sprint offer trade-in deals on the iPhone X. Verizon offers up to $300 and Sprint's offers up to $350.

11:27 pm: AT&T might start taking pre-orders starting at 12:00 am PT.

11 pm PT: One hour to go until the iPhone X goes up for pre-order at apple.com, carrier online shops, and Apple retail partners. Find the complete list in the iPhone X Pre-order guide

The iPhone X 64GB sells for $999 unlocked and the unlocked iPhone X 256GB has a regular price of $1,149. Amazon and eBay marketplaces set the resell value to more than double.

The iPhone X will be available in Apple Stores on November 3 for walk-in customers. Even Apple expects long lines, telling Apple fans to line up early. While the iPhone X is not supported by our online Inventory tracking app, you can easily find other hard hot Holiday toys and gifts with the Tracker app. The app is available for the iPhone and Android devices.

Comments

iPhone X Pre-order Live Updates

