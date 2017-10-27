AT&T Online Shop Down For IPhone X Pre-order

AT&T's online shop is down in preparation for the iPhone X pre-order launch. The carrier welcomes online store visitors with the message: "Get ready to say hello to the future."

AT&T redirects the iPhone X and other iPhone store pages to queue page. The page has a countdown to the iPhone X pre-order launch at 12:00 am PT. The official pre-order time set by Apple is a minute later. If you plan on getting the iPhone X at AT&T, you might have an edge ordering the iPhone X directly at AT&T.

As reported earlier, the Apple Store is down worldwide in the hours ahead of the iPhone X pre-order launch at 12:01 am PST.

Keep in mind that the Apple Store is not the only place to pre-order the iPhone X today. You can also pre-order the 10th anniversary iPhone at carrier online stores and retailers. Find the full list of shops in the iPhone X pre-order guide.

Stay up-to-date with the latest iPhone X Pre-order developments in our live blog. If you rather go to sleep and plan on pre-ordering the iPhone X in the morning, you risk not getting iPhone X in 2017. The only other option is then to line-up at an Apple Store on November 3.