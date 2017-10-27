 
 
 

IPhone X Pre-order Queue Lets Customers In Every 30 Seconds

Sprint takes precautions to not suffer a meltdown during the iPhone X pre-order

Sprint posted a wait in line page on their online store. Sprint is queuing up shoppers for the iPhone X pre-order. Customers are getting access to the iPhone X pre-order page every 30 seconds.

Get the Free Tracker App to find a Nintendo Switch in Stock

It's not clear how well that works, but I recommend to queue up now at Sprint.com, in case you want to pre-order the iPhone X at this carrier.

Sprint offers up to $350 discount on the iPhone X in a trade-in offer. Besides Sprint, AT&T also has a similar queue page live on their online shop.

As reported earlier, the Apple Store is down worldwide in the hours ahead of the iPhone X pre-order launch at 12:01 am PST. 

Keep in mind that the Apple Store is not the only place to pre-order the iPhone X today. You can also pre-order the 10th anniversary iPhone at carrier online stores and retailers. Find the full list of shops in the iPhone X pre-order guide.

Stay up-to-date with the latest iPhone X Pre-order developments in our live blog. If you rather go to sleep and plan on pre-ordering the iPhone X in the morning, you risk not getting iPhone X in 2017. The only other option is then to line-up at an Apple Store on November 3.

