iPhone X Release Day Inventory Sold Out at Apple Store

The Apple Store has sold out of the iPhone X for launch day shipment on three out of four carriers 10 minutes into the iPhone X pre-order window, the iPhone X had a shipping delay of 2-3 weeks for the iPhone X on AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile. 35 minutes into the iPhone X Pre-order the shipping delay jumped to 4-5 weeks. This means that a new iPhone X pre-order will ship in December.

Shipping time frames are also starting to slip on carriers stores. Verizon stats right now a shipping date of November 10 for select iPhone X models. Best Buy is not stating any release delays yet on bestbuy.com.

The final shipping date will though only be revealed when completing the order. Trying to order an iPhone X at AT&T now requires waiting for 30 minutes in an online queue. The Apple Store is not an option anymore, if you want to receive iPhone X in November.

The iPhone X demand is as high as it was anticipated. Shipping dates are expected to slip into December in the next hours. Apple fans who are not pre-ordering now will have to try their luck at an Apple Store next week.

