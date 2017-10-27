 
 
 

The IPhone X Must Have Accessories

The iPhone X Must Have Accessories
 

Here are the hottest iPhone X accessories.

The iPhone X went up for pre-order shortly after midnight at the Apple Store. After about 30 minutes Apple sold completely out of the iPhone X. The shipping time frame jumped to 4-5 weeks, a half hour into the pre-order. If you got your iPhone X pre-order in early enough, you can lean back now and think about which accessories to get for your iPhone X.

A must-have for the iPhone X is a wireless charging pad. Wireless charging is finally available in the iPhone, now you also want to use it, right? Apple is not offering yet an Apple-branded wireless charging pad. Apple features on its store the mophie Wireless Charge Pad and the Belkin Boost Up Wireless Charging Pad. Belkin has a cheaper wireless charging pad for the iPhone X.

The iPhone X supports the Qi wireless charging standard, which opens the choice for wireless charging accessories beyond the two devices Apple is offering in the Apple Store. The choices for iPhone X wireless charging pad start at as low as $9.99 on amazon.com.

The iPhone X is the most expensive iPhone ever. Protecting it from scratches and drops is more important than ever. Amazon has already a huge selection of iPhone X cases on sale

Apple offers new $39.99 iPhone X Silicon cases for the iPhone X and $59.95 iPhone X Leather cases. Find the iPhone X accessories offered by Apple on apple.com.

