Heidi Klum Halloween 2017 Costume Requires Rehearsals

Rehearsals? Heidi Klum revealed something about her Halloween 2017 Costume. Heidi Klum needs to rehearse her 2017 Halloween costume. Not one time, but several times. "“It’s a bit more involved. I’ve gone already into the studio and rehearsed, and I’m going to have to do that two more times because what I have to do doesn’t come supernatural to me,” the German model told Vanity Fair.

Get the Free Tracker App to find a SNES Classic in Stock

As reported earlier, Klum's new Halloween costume will be heavy on Hollywood grade prosthetics. Last year she went all natural, accompanied by five clones. This year the costume will be again an elaborate creation, that apparently requires special movements.

This will be the 18th annual Halloween party that Heidi Klum organizes in New York. The Heidi Klum Halloween 2017 party takes place at the Magic Hour Rooftop Bar & Lounge, located at the Moxy Times Square. The celebrity-packed Halloween bash will take place on October 31.

Heidi Klum will start sharing her transformation on social media during the day on October 32. You can see all of Heidi Klum's Halloween costumes over the past years in the Heidi Klum Halloween Costume gallery.