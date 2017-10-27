iPhone X Is Close to Sell out for 2017

The Apple Store has started to sell out of the iPhone X release day inventory within minutes for select carries. 35 minutes into the iPhone X Pre-order the shipping delay jumped to 4-5 weeks. 90 minutes into the iPhone pre-order availability, the shipping delay increased to 5-6 weeks. This puts the current delivery to mid-December.

By the morning, the iPhone X will be likely sold out for 2017 and shipping times reach into January of 2018.

Apple fans who did not pre-order in the first minutes after midnight Pacific, will have to try their luck at an Apple Store next week. The iPhone maker announced to have iPhone X stock in stores for November 3. Now that the iPhone X is sold out, the in-store inventory is just to create the typical iPhone launch lines.

There are still options to find an iPhone X that ships earlier than from the Apple Store other stores. Find the full list of stores that offer the iPhone X.

It makes no sense from an iPhone sales through point as the iPhone X demand is by far outstripping supply during the pre-order, and we are less than two hours into the pre-order.

The latest iPhone X pre-order updates are posted in our iPhone X Pre-order Live blog. If you got an iPhone X pre-order placed, you can start to think about the must-have iPhone X accessories.