iPhone X Is Close to Sell out for 2017

Posted: Oct 27 2017, 3:47am CDT

 

The iPhone X pre-order launch inventory sold out at Apple Store and continues to slip.

The Apple Store has started to sell out of the iPhone X release day inventory within minutes for select carries. 35 minutes into the iPhone X Pre-order the shipping delay jumped to 4-5 weeks. 90 minutes into the iPhone pre-order availability, the shipping delay increased to 5-6 weeks. This puts the current delivery to mid-December.

By the morning, the iPhone X will be likely sold out for 2017 and shipping times reach into January of 2018.

Apple fans who did not pre-order in the first minutes after midnight Pacific, will have to try their luck at an Apple Store next week. The iPhone maker announced to have iPhone X stock in stores for November 3. Now that the iPhone X is sold out, the in-store inventory is just to create the typical iPhone launch lines.

There are still options to find an iPhone X that ships earlier than from the Apple Store other stores. Find the full list of stores that offer the iPhone X

It makes no sense from an iPhone sales through point as the iPhone X demand is by far outstripping supply during the pre-order, and we are less than two hours into the pre-order.

The latest iPhone X pre-order updates are posted in our iPhone X Pre-order Live blog. If you got an iPhone X pre-order placed, you can start to think about the must-have iPhone X accessories.

