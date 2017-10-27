The Kohl's Black Friday 2017 ad leaked on Black Friday sites before the official release. Last year Kohl's released the Black Friday ad officially on November 4.

The early reveal of the Kohl's Black Friday 2017 ad shines a light on the Black Friday 2017 deals to expect on popular products. The Kohl's Black Friday 2017 doorbuster deals include a $189.99 Xbox One S 500GB console. Kohl's also offers again Kohl's Cash during Black Friday. Customers receive $15 for every $50 spent. The Xbox One S Black Friday deal gets sweetened with another $45 off. This could mean that the Xbox One S will sell for under $150 on Black Friday, Xbox One S prices dropping lower than we predicted.

The Sony PS4 Black Friday 2017 deals will also drop under $200, as predicted.

The Kohl's Black Friday 2017 sale will begin online at 12:01 am CT on Monday, November 20th and in-store at 5 pm on Thursday, November 23rd.

Many of the advertised Kohl's doorbuster deals will be available online at kohls.com starting Monday. Earned Kohl's Cash is this year redeemable between November 26th and December 6th.

Kohl's Black Friday 2017 Deal Highlights

Xbox One S 500GB $189.99

Xbox One S 1TB Bundle w/Halo $329.99

Samsung UN55MU6290 55" 4K Smart TV $499.99 + $150 Kohl's Cash

LG 49UJ6300 49" 4K Smart TV $399.99 + $120 Kohl's Cash

Haier 55” 4K TV $299.99 + $90 Kohl's Cash

DJI Spark Mini $399.99

Google Home $79.99

Echo Dot $29.99

Sony Playstation 4 1TB $199.99

Canon EOS Rebel T6 DSLR Bundle $449.99

FitBit Charge 2 or Alta HR $99.99

KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer w/5 qt SS bowl $279.99

11 small kitchen Appliance for $9.99 + 7 more for $4.99

50% off Toys from Fisher-Price, Playskool, Little Tikes, Barbie, HotWheels, Matchbox, Nerf, PlayDoh and more

The above Kohl's Black Friday 2017 deals all earn Kohl's Cash on top of the discounts. For instance the DJI Spark Mini drone has a discount of $100 in Kohl's Black Friday sale and you earn $120 in Kohl's Cash to spend at Kohl's again. The 64-page Kohl's Black Friday 2017 ad is available on Black Friday site BFAds.

The first Black Friday 2017 ads are released and much more are to come soon. The Walmart Black Friday 2017 ad, Best Buy Black Friday 2017 ad and Target Black Friday 2017 ad are expected to be released on November 9. I4U News provides again daily deals guide to the best Black Friday 2017 deals throughout November like in the past decade. Find all released Black Friday 2017 ads.