The First Three Black Friday 2017 TV Deals are Official

It has begun. The first Black Friday 2017 TV deals have surfaced. We can start to track and rank the best Black Friday 2017 TV deals. TVs remain one of the most popular Black Friday deals, shoppers are looking for. The most wanted feature in a new TV is 4K with HDR support. Smart TVs functionality is taken for granted.

Black Friday deals often are on outdated or stripped down TV models and consumers need to pay close attention to the TV specifications. Kohl's, for instance, advertises a $499.99 55-inch Samsung UN55MU6290 4K UHD Smart TV in the 64-page Kohl's Black Friday 2017 ad. Kohl's customers earn $150 Kohl's Cash with the purchase of this Black Friday doorbuster deal.

Walmart sells the Samsung UN55MU6290 4K UHD Smart TV for $697.99.

The Samsung UN55MU6290 is a 2017 model and supports Samsung's 4K HDR Pro, which means its HDR10 compatible. The 55-inch Samsung MU6290 series might become an often featured Black Friday 2017 TV deal. It's a decent 4K TV, that will be a great bargain for under $500.

Kohl's also advertises a 49" LG 49UK6300 4K Smart TV for $399.99 and $120 Kohl's Cash for Black Friday. This LG 4K TV is supporting LG's Active HDR, backward compatible with HLG. The LG is also offering decent HDR support and is a deal at $399.99, when considering the $120 Kohl's Cash.

Walmart is already selling the LG 49UK6300 4K Smart TV for $446.99. Kohl's Black Friday deal only saves other $50, but $170 when accounting the Kohl's Cash. We expect the LG 49UK6300 4K Smart TV to be available for under $400 at other retailers as well during Black Friday 2017.

The third Black Friday 2017 TV deal that is known so far is the $299.99 55" Haier 4K UHD TV. The regular price is $399.99 of this Haier TV and customers get another $90 Kohl's Cash in case they can grab this Kohl's Black Friday 2017 doorbuster deal. The model of this Haier 4K TV is likely 55E5500. This is not a smart TV and of course no support for HDR. This just a plain big TV for under $300, but not an exceptional deal, even when considering the Kohl's Cash. The TV is not widely available. Check other 55" 4K TV Deals.

