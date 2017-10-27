 
 
 

SNES Classic In Stock At ToysRUs Today

Posted: Oct 27 2017, 7:43am CDT

 

The Super NES Classic is in stock at ToysRUs on Friday.

Today, all ToysRUs stores nationwide will have a limited stock of the SNES Classic. This is the first restocking of the SNES Classic at TRU stores after the launch on September 29.

Get In Stock Alerts on Twitter for SNES Classic, Switch and More

"Since quantities are limited, we encourage customers to get in line before doors open (normal/local time) on Friday morning for a chance to purchase," said ToysRUs in a statement to I4U News.

ToysRUs is offering the SNES Classic in all its stores, which is a welcomed difference to the restocking of the SNES Classic at other stores. Most ToysRUs stores open doors at 10 am local today. You can find your local ToysRUs store here. You can get a $25 gift card today at ToysRUs with this coupon on purchases of $100 and up. Video game hardware does not qualify.

It should be very easy to get a SNES Classic at ToysRUs today. The demand has slowed quite a bit and we have seen reports of short to no lines at TRU stores on the East coast one hour before opening. ToysRUs stores stock up to 24 SNES Classic units. At least this is the highest reported number so far.

Customers can also get Super Mario Odyssey for Nintendo Switch on Friday. The highly-anticipated game will be available at our Toys“R”Us stores nationwide and online at Toysrus.com starting Friday.

ToysRUs will also stock Nintendo Switch Super Mario Odyssey Hardware Bundle available in-store. Quantities are limited, so again, we encourage our customers to make purchases early. Friday is a big day for video game releases. 

The SNES Classic was finally again in stock online on Monday at GameStop. To get notified when the SNES Classic is in stock online install the free online inventory tracker app.

The Tracker app is a free online inventory tracker available for free on iOS and Android that is designed to notify you wherever you are. You can find the app in the app store with searching for just for "i4u". Alternatively, you can receive all in-stock alerts also in real-time on Twitter by following @TheTrackerApp.

The SNES Classic is available in select Walmart, GameStop and Target stores. According to today's SNES Classic availability report especially Walmart and GameStop stores have received new stock today. 

