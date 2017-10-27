iPhone X Still Ships Nov. 3 from Sprint

The Apple store has sold out of the iPhone X in the first minutes after midnight. At 90 minutes into the pre-order windows, the iPhone X delivery time slipped into mid-December. Sprint was the last carrier that sold out on the Apple store. The carrier has still iPhone X stock that ships on release day, November 3 on their own online shop at sprint.com.

Sprint customers can save $350 and get the new iPhone X (64GB) for $22.22 per month for 18 months with Sprint Flex and eligible trade-in. With iPhone Forever, exclusively from Sprint, customers can upgrade to the next iPhone after 12 lease payments. This is a limited time offer for new or existing customers adding a new line of service or eligible for an upgrade.

Sprint even released a series of iPhone X pre-order ads with Halloween them. Watch below. In comparison, ordering the iPhone X at Verizon, puts the delivery of the iPhone X to 1st of December. The iPhone X will be in stock at Apple Stores on November 3. The lines will be extremely long. Resellers already well over $2,000 on Amazon and eBay.