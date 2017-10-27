 
 
 

IPhone X Still Ships Nov. 3 From Sprint

Posted: Oct 27 2017, 8:05am CDT | by , in News | Apple

 

iPhone X Still Ships Nov. 3 from Sprint
 

The Sprint iPhone X pre-orders are shipping on release day.

The Apple store has sold out of the iPhone X in the first minutes after midnight. At 90 minutes into the pre-order windows, the iPhone X delivery time slipped into mid-December. Sprint was the last carrier that sold out on the Apple store. The carrier has still iPhone X stock that ships on release day, November 3 on their own online shop at sprint.com.

Sprint customers can save $350 and get the new iPhone X (64GB) for $22.22 per month for 18 months with Sprint Flex and eligible trade-in. With iPhone Forever, exclusively from Sprint, customers can upgrade to the next iPhone after 12 lease payments. This is a limited time offer for new or existing customers adding a new line of service or eligible for an upgrade.

Sprint even released a series of iPhone X pre-order ads with Halloween them. Watch below. In comparison, ordering the iPhone X at Verizon, puts the delivery of the iPhone X to 1st of December. The iPhone X will be in stock at Apple Stores on November 3. The lines will be extremely long. Resellers already well over $2,000 on Amazon and eBay.

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

iPhone X Pre-order Live Updates

iPhone X Pre-order Live Updates

Walmart Black Friday 2017 Ad Release Expected for November 9

Walmart Black Friday 2017 Ad Release Expected for November 9

 
Black Friday 2017 Countdown: 5 Weeks Until the Day After Thanksgiving Sale Begins

Black Friday 2017 Countdown: 5 Weeks Until the Day After Thanksgiving Sale Begins

How to Find SNES Classic Stock Online

How to Find SNES Classic Stock Online





The Tracker by I4U News

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Find the latest technology news, juiciest tech rumors, best deals and effective buying advice via the I4U Tracker. Read more.

Black Friday 2017
Black Friday 2017 is on November 24. I4U News will again provide complete coverage of Black Friday 2017 ads, Black Friday deals and Black Friday sales. Black Friday 2017 deals will be available earlier than ever this year. The Walmart Black Friday 2017 ad, Best Buy Black Friday 2017 ad and Target Black Friday 2017 ad are expected to be released on November 9.

Trending Products

Shopping Tools

Get the Free Tracker App to find a Nintendo Switch in Stock

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook