 
 
 

Black Friday 2017 Xbox One S Deals Are At Least Under $190

First leaked Xbox One S Black Friday 2017 deal sets expectations.

The Xbox One S Black Friday 2017 deal will be at least $100 lower than the regular price of $279.99. The Kohl's Black Friday 2017 ad advertises an Xbox One S 500GB console for $189.99, with free $45 Kohl's Cash. We expect other retailers including Best Buy, Walmart, Target and Amazon beat the $189.99 Xbox One S deal and offer $100 and more as discount during Black Friday.

The first Xbox One S 1TB bundle Black Friday 2017 deal is also featured in the Kohl's Black Friday ad. For $329, Black Friday deal hunters get the Xbox One S 1TB Halo Wars 2 Bundle, two controllers, and a downloadable game. Kohl's is on top handing shoppers $90 in Kohl's Cash with the purchase.

There will be a huge number of deals on Xbox One S bundles during Black Friday. As said in the predictions, Microsoft will do whatever to catch up to Sony's PS4 market share lead. Check the current Xbox One S deals on Amazon.com.

Black Friday 2017 is on November 24, 2017. The first online Black Friday Deals will go on sale on November 1, if the giant online retailer keeps last year's Black Friday plan. Other retailers that offered Black Friday deals on November 1st included Walmart, Dell, and NewEgg. The first Black Friday 2017 ads are released and much more are to come soon. The Walmart Black Friday 2017 adBest Buy Black Friday 2017 ad and Target Black Friday 2017 ad are expected to be released on November 9. I4U News provides again daily deals guide to the best Black Friday 2017 deals throughout November like in the past decade. Find all released Black Friday 2017 ads.

