Posted: Oct 27 2017, 8:45am CDT

 

iPhone X Screen Protector Top Selling Choices
 

The iPhone X is expensive. You don't want to risk a scratch on your screen.

iPhone X screen protectors are already among the top-selling cellphone accessories on Amazon.com. The top choice so far is the Spigen iPhone X Screen Protector Tempered Glass, on sale for $7.99

The Spigen iPhone X screen protector contains two Case-friendly cutout stays compatible with all Spigen cases. The iPhone X glass comes with easy installation wings to make application easy. The  Spigen iPhone X screen protector is made fro 9H tempered glass. More details are available on amazon.com.

The second choice is the TOZO for iPhone X Screen Protector Glass, selling for $8.99. This iPhone X screen protector has a different design than the Spigen one. It uses the newest 3D Glass Bent Technology. This makes the glass bent to perfectly fit Phone 2.5D round edge. It protects the iPhone X screen edge to edge. Find out more about the Tozo iPhone X screen protector on amazon.com.

Besides screen protectors, the must-have iPhone X accessories are wireless chargers and cases.

The iPhone X will ship on November 3 to those who pre-ordered early enough last night. The iPhone X sold out in mere minutes. A new iPhone X pre-order at the Apple store makes you wait until mid-December.

