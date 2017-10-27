Super Mario Odyssey amiibo 3-Pack in Stock at Gamestop

GameStop has the 3-pack Super Mario Odyssey Wedding Outfit amiibo in stock online at gamestop.com. The Tracker app just sent out the notification about the availability of the 3-pack.

The 3-pack contains Mario, Peach and Bowser in white wedding outfits. Each amiibo sells for $12.99. You save about $5 when buying them together.

Super Mario Odyssey is launching today. The game has the best reviews ever and is a must-have game for all Nintendo Switch owners. The Nintendo Switch Super Mario Odyssey Edition is available on amazon.com again, shipping October 30.

The new Zelda Breath of the Wild amiibo are in stock at amazon.com. The popular amiibo will be released on November 10.

Popular Holiday 2017 toys The Tracker users are hunting include Luvabella, L.O.L. Suprise Big Surprise, Hatchimals Surprise and SNES Classic.