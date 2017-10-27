iPhone X Misses Black Friday 2017

The iPhone X is sold out until mid-December on the Apple Store. The iPhone X pre-order supply didn't last long last night. Launch inventory was gone in minutes and less than 2 hours later the shipping timeframe pushed way beyond Black Friday 2017 and Cyber Monday 2017. This means that the iPhone X will not be featured in Black Friday 2017 ads.

This comes to no big surprise. We have anticipated that there will be no iPhone X Black Friday 2017 deals. The release date of Nov. 3 is just way too late, coupled with the high demand and reportedly limited supply.

Now that the iPhone X is available for pre-order, its confirmed. The iPhone X will sit out Black Friday. The iPhone X release could even slip into 2018 for new pre-orders later today. The Black Friday 2017 iPhone deals will be on the iPhone 8, iPhone 7, iPhone 6S and iPhone SE. The deals will be the best ever Black Friday iPhone deals, as Apple needs to drive sales on these models, to not get slowed down by the limited iPhone X supply.

