iPhone X Misses Black Friday 2017

Posted: Oct 27 2017, 9:28am CDT

 

There will be no iPhone X Black Friday deals.

The iPhone X is sold out until mid-December on the Apple Store. The iPhone X pre-order supply didn't last long last night. Launch inventory was gone in minutes and less than 2 hours later the shipping timeframe pushed way beyond Black Friday 2017 and Cyber Monday 2017. This means that the iPhone X will not be featured in Black Friday 2017 ads.

This comes to no big surprise. We have anticipated that there will be no iPhone X Black Friday 2017 deals. The release date of Nov. 3 is just way too late, coupled with the high demand and reportedly limited supply.

Now that the iPhone X is available for pre-order, its confirmed. The iPhone X will sit out Black Friday. The iPhone X release could even slip into 2018 for new pre-orders later today. The Black Friday 2017 iPhone deals will be on the iPhone 8, iPhone 7, iPhone 6S and iPhone SE. The deals will be the best ever Black Friday iPhone deals, as Apple needs to drive sales on these models, to not get slowed down by the limited iPhone X supply.

Read the latest Black Friday 2017 news and find out which major Black Friday 201 ad has been unofficially released.

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

