 
 
 

Legend Of Zelda Encyclopedia Deluxe Edition Is Hot Deal On Amazon

Posted: Oct 27 2017, 9:46am CDT | by , in News | Holiday Gift Guide

 

This story may contain affiliate links.

Legend of Zelda Encyclopedia Deluxe Edition is Hot Deal on Amazon
 

The Legend of Zelda Encyclopedia Deluxe Edition is 40% off.

The Legend of Zelda Encyclopedia Deluxe Edition is a great Holiday gift for all Zelda fans. The list price of this comprehensive Zelda book is $79.99. Amazon offers the Zelda bible for $47.99 online at amazon.com, saving 40%.

The Legend of Zelda Encyclopedia Deluxe Edition honors the game that started it all by recreating the original gold cartridge as faithfully as possible. The book comes with a black polypropylene sleeve, lined with velvet flocking, and a scale instruction booklet with fun, theme-appropriate material inside.

The cover is a gold foil paper with gloss lamination and a spot gritty varnish. The details are embossed and debossed. It has gold gilding on the top and foredge, with black gilding on the bottom. This book looks and feels so much like the original cartridge you might find yourself blowing into the bottom before you open it.

A comprehensive collection of enemies and items, potions to poes, an expansion of the lore touched upon in Hyrule Historia, concept art, screencaps, maps, main characters and how they relate, languages, and much, much more, including an exclusive interview with Series Producer, Eiji Aonuma! This, the last of The Goddess Collection trilogy, which includes Hyrule Historia and Art & Artifacts, is a treasure trove of explanations and information about every aspect of The Legend of Zelda universe. More details on amazon.com.

Another great Zelda Holiday 2017 gift are the new Zelda Breath Of the Wild amiibo. The four new amiibo are available for pre-order at Amazon.

To get notified when the hard to find Holiday 2017 toy gifts are in stock at AmazonWalmart or other online retailers, get the free The Tracker app and subscribe to the toys you are looking for to purchase in the toys category to get notified when the items are in stock online. 

Alternatively, you can follow @TheTrackerApp Twitter account to receive in-stock notification on all hard to find products of the season including the SNES Classic, Luvabella and Hatchimals Surprise.

Popular Holiday 2017 toys The Tracker users are hunting include LuvabellaL.O.L. Suprise Big SurpriseHatchimals Surprise and SNES Classic. Find many more hot Holiday 2017 gifts in our Holiday 2017 Gift Guide.

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

iPhone X Pre-order Live Updates

iPhone X Pre-order Live Updates

Walmart Black Friday 2017 Ad Release Expected for November 9

Walmart Black Friday 2017 Ad Release Expected for November 9

 
Black Friday 2017 Countdown: 5 Weeks Until the Day After Thanksgiving Sale Begins

Black Friday 2017 Countdown: 5 Weeks Until the Day After Thanksgiving Sale Begins

How to Find SNES Classic Stock Online

How to Find SNES Classic Stock Online





The Tracker by I4U News

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Find the latest technology news, juiciest tech rumors, best deals and effective buying advice via the I4U Tracker. Read more.

Black Friday 2017
Black Friday 2017 is on November 24. I4U News will again provide complete coverage of Black Friday 2017 ads, Black Friday deals and Black Friday sales. Black Friday 2017 deals will be available earlier than ever this year. The Walmart Black Friday 2017 ad, Best Buy Black Friday 2017 ad and Target Black Friday 2017 ad are expected to be released on November 9.

Trending Products

Shopping Tools

Get the Free Tracker App to find a SNES Classic in Stock

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook