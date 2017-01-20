 
 
This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends
The Celebrities in Super Bowl 2017 Commercials: Gal Gadot, Jason Statham, Melissa McCarthy and More

Jan 20 2017, 8:18am CST

NES Classic in Stock at Target Stores, Updated

Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertisers
T-Mobile Super Bowl Commercial 2017 Announced
Best Super Bowl TV Deals: 65-inch Samsung KS8000 HDR 4K TV Dropped in Price
The Shape of Your Brain Says a Lot About Your Personality

6 hours ago, 1:05pm CST

Apple AirPods Are Now Available In Black

7 hours ago, 12:00pm CST

Kronaby Connected Smarwatch Promises 2 Year Battery Life

7 hours ago, 11:45am CST

Scientists Are Developing Genetically Modified Cyborg DragonFlies

7 hours ago, 11:27am CST

LG Watch Style Leaks

8 hours ago, 11:10am CST

This Could Be The Samsung Galaxy S8’s Official Press Render

8 hours ago, 10:31am CST

What Triggered the Largest Volcanic Eruption in Human History?

11 hours ago, 7:55am CST

Top Science Stories This Week

15 hours ago, 4:05am CST

Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertisers

18 hours ago, 1:03am CST

T-Mobile Super Bowl Commercial 2017 Announced

18 hours ago, 1:00am CST

NES Classic Is Back in Stock at ToysRUs Stores

18 hours ago, 12:47am CST

NES Classic in Stock at Walmart Stores

1 day ago, 1:50pm CST

NES Classic in Stock at Target Stores, Updated

1 day ago, 1:46pm CST

Giant Pterosaurs Fossil Discovered in Transylvania

1 day ago, 10:48am CST

Anthropologists Discover 38,000 Year Old Art Engraving in France

1 day ago, 5:24am CST

NASA Develops New Test for Detecting Life on Other Planets

1 day ago, 11:14pm CST

2017 Skoda Kodiaq Scout Revealed Ahead of Geneva Motor Show Debut

1 day ago, 8:56pm CST

Mercedes-Benz Previews Looks of its Next-Generation Cars with Aesthetics A

1 day ago, 8:51pm CST

Next-Gen Volkswagen Golf GTI Set to Get Hybrid Performance Boost

1 day ago, 8:44pm CST

First Hybrid Human-Pig Embryos Created Using Stem Cells

1 day ago, 8:13pm CST

Time Crystals: New Form of Matter Created

1 day ago, 8:04pm CST

Aston Martin Reveals 580-HP Vanquish S Volante Convertible

1 day ago, 7:43pm CST

New Study Reveals 1 in 4 Adults and 1 in 10 Teens in US Still Use Tobacco

2 days ago, 7:02pm CST

Ford SmartLink Provides Older Cars Modem Connectivity Features

2 days ago, 6:56pm CST

Apollo 1: NASA Honors Fallen Astronauts

2 days ago, 6:26pm CST

Richard Kelly Talks About Making Donnie Darko 3

2 days ago, 6:12pm CST

First D-Wave Quantum Computer Sold to TDS for $15 Million

2 days ago, 6:05pm CST

Marvel’s Black Panther Cast, Lineup and Synopsis Revealed

2 days ago, 5:58pm CST

Scientists Put the Taste Back in Modern Tomatoes

2 days ago, 5:53pm CST

Metallic Hydrogen is a Reality Now

2 days ago, 5:13pm CST

Best Super Bowl TV Deals: 65-inch Samsung KS8000 HDR 4K TV Dropped in Price

2 days ago, 2:17pm CST

The New iOS 10.3 Features A Hidden Floating iPad Keyboard

2 days ago, 10:50am CST

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Super Bowl 2017 Ads

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

Find all Super Bowl 2017 commercials listed in our Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list.

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.