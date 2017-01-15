 
 
$299.99 Nintendo Switch On Sale March 3, Pre-order Now
Technology News

$299.99 Nintendo Switch On Sale March 3, Pre-order Now

 
Pre-order of Nintendo Switch Starts Friday at Nintendo Store

Pre-order of Nintendo Switch Starts Friday at Nintendo Store

4 days ago, 1:54am CST

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

New Gibbon Species Named after Star Wars’ Luke Skywalker

New Gibbon Species is Named after Star Wars’ Luke Skywalker

CES

Razer’s New Prototype Stolen From Their CES Booth
Razer’s New Prototype Stolen From Their CES Booth
Connected Cars, 5G Technology, VR Gaming Dominated CES 2017
Connected Cars, 5G Technology, VR Gaming Dominated CES 2017
CES 2017 Best Laptops
CES 2017 Best Laptops
Did D.B. Cooper Work for Boeing?

Did D.B. Cooper Work for Boeing?

37 seconds ago

Why Did World’s Largest Shark become Extinct? Scientists have an Answer

Why Did World’s Largest Shark become Extinct? Scientists have an Answer

26 minutes ago

Filing Taxes for the First Time? How to Get Started

Filing Taxes for the First Time? How to Get Started

1 hour ago

Manifesto Trailer: Watch Cate Blanchett in 13 Different Roles

Manifesto Trailer: Watch Cate Blanchett in 13 Different Roles

2 hours ago

China Develops World&#039;s Brightest VUV FEL Light Source

China Develops World's Brightest VUV FEL Light Source

2 hours ago

Ben Affleck’s Live By Night Underperforms at the Box Office

Ben Affleck’s Live By Night Underperforms at the Box Office

2 hours ago

New NES Classic Stock Shows Up at Target Stores

New NES Classic Stock Shows Up in Target Stores

2 hours ago

These Flame Retardant Fibers Stop Fires in Lithium-Ion Batteries

These Flame Retardant Fibers Stop Fires in Lithium-Ion Batteries

2 hours ago

NFL Upset that Canadians Can Now Watch Super Bowl Ads Live

NFL Upset that Canadians Can Now Watch Super Bowl Ads Live

2 hours ago

Hidden Figures Dominates MLK Weekend Box Office

Hidden Figures Dominates MLK Weekend Box Office

2 hours ago

Stem Cells Transplant Restores Vision in Blind

Stem Cells Transplant Restores Vision in Blind

3 hours ago

Schizophrenia Directly Increases Diabetes Risk

Schizophrenia Directly Increases Diabetes Risk

3 hours ago

12 Signs of Breast Cancer Explained on Lemons

12 Signs of Breast Cancer Explained on Lemons

3 hours ago

Japan Fails to Launch Mini Rocket - Watch

Japan Fails to Launch Mini Rocket - Watch

3 hours ago

Prince Charles Co-Authors a 52-Page Ladybird Book on Climate Change

Prince Charles Co-Authors a 52-Page Ladybird Book on Climate Change

4 hours ago

Samsung Galaxy Note 7 battery was main cause of fires finds probe

Samsung Galaxy Note 7 battery was main cause of fires finds probe

4 hours ago

Police use OnStar to track locations of suspects and listen to conversations

Police use OnStar to track locations of suspects and listen to conversations

4 hours ago

Police in South Korea seek arrest of Samsung Heir for bribery and other charges

Police in South Korea seek arrest of Samsung Heir for bribery and other charges

5 hours ago

DB Cooper Tie Suggests He was a Boeing Worker

DB Cooper Tie Suggests He was a Boeing Worker

5 hours ago

LG to equip new flagship smartphone with heatpipes

LG to equip new flagship smartphone with heatpipes

5 hours ago

SpaceX Falcon 9 Successfully Launches 10 Iridium NEXT Satellites

SpaceX Falcon 9 Successfully Launches 10 Iridium NEXT Satellites

5 hours ago

Trump threatens 35% tax on BMW for cars made in Mexico and imported to US

Trump threatens 35% tax on BMW for cars made in Mexico and imported to US

5 hours ago

New Urine Test can Reveal How Healthy Your Diet Really Is

New Urine Test can Reveal How Healthy Your Diet Really Is

6 hours ago

SpaceX&#039;s First Rocket Launch after September Explosion is a Success

SpaceX's First Rocket Launch after September Explosion is a Success

6 hours ago

Japan Fails to Launch Mini-rocket due to Communication Failure

Japan Fails to Launch Mini-rocket due to Communication Failure

6 hours ago

Nintendo Switch Launch Inventory Sold Out

Nintendo Switch Launch Inventory Sold Out

7 hours ago

Super Bowl 2017: Date, Half-time Show, Stadium, Teams, Ads and all Facts You Need to Know

Super Bowl 2017: Date, Half-time Show, Stadium, Teams, Ads and all Facts You Need to Know

8 hours ago

84 Lumber Super Bowl 2017 Ad Announced

84 Lumber Super Bowl 2017 Ad Announced

8 hours ago

Intel Super Bowl 2017 Ad Stars Tom Brady

Intel Super Bowl 2017 Ad Stars Tom Brady

9 hours ago

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

9 hours ago

Facebook Tackles Fake News in Germany

Facebook Tackles Fake News in Germany

9 hours ago

Image of Crescent Jupiter with the Great Red Spot Created Citizen Scientist

Image of Crescent Jupiter with the Great Red Spot Created Citizen Scientist

10 hours ago

Latest Stories

Did D.B. Cooper Work for Boeing?
Did D.B. Cooper Work for Boeing?
Why Did World’s Largest Shark become Extinct? Scientists have an Answer
Why Did World’s Largest Shark become Extinct? Scientists have an Answer
Filing Taxes for the First Time? How to Get Started
Filing Taxes for the First Time? How to Get Started
Manifesto Trailer: Watch Cate Blanchett in 13 Different Roles
Manifesto Trailer: Watch Cate Blanchett in 13 Different Roles
China Develops World&#039;s Brightest VUV FEL Light Source
China Develops World's Brightest VUV FEL Light Source
Ben Affleck’s Live By Night Underperforms at the Box Office
Ben Affleck’s Live By Night Underperforms at the Box Office
New NES Classic Stock Shows Up at Target Stores
New NES Classic Stock Shows Up in Target Stores
These Flame Retardant Fibers Stop Fires in Lithium-Ion Batteries
These Flame Retardant Fibers Stop Fires in Lithium-Ion Batteries
NFL Upset that Canadians Can Now Watch Super Bowl Ads Live
NFL Upset that Canadians Can Now Watch Super Bowl Ads Live
Hidden Figures Dominates MLK Weekend Box Office
Hidden Figures Dominates MLK Weekend Box Office
Stem Cells Transplant Restores Vision in Blind
Stem Cells Transplant Restores Vision in Blind
Schizophrenia Directly Increases Diabetes Risk
Schizophrenia Directly Increases Diabetes Risk
12 Signs of Breast Cancer Explained on Lemons
12 Signs of Breast Cancer Explained on Lemons
Japan Fails to Launch Mini Rocket - Watch
Japan Fails to Launch Mini Rocket - Watch
Prince Charles Co-Authors a 52-Page Ladybird Book on Climate Change
Prince Charles Co-Authors a 52-Page Ladybird Book on Climate Change
Concussions may Accelerate Alzheimer’s Disease

Concussions may Accelerate Alzheimer’s Disease

21 hours ago, 1:03pm CST

2015 Middle East Dust Storm was Triggered by Changing Climate, Study Reveals

2015 Middle East Dust Storm was Triggered by Changing Climate, Study Reveals

23 hours ago, 11:14am CST

Read more stories

The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Super Bowl 2017 Ads

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

Find all Super Bowl 2017 commercials listed in our Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.