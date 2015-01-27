Awesome Mercedes Super Bowl 2015 is Released

The Mercedes-Benz Super Bowl 2015 Ad titled Fable retells the classic race between the tortoise and the hare. The 60-second commercial is a mix of awesome animated cartoon animals and real world.

Don't Miss: NES Classic Alternatives are Cheaper

The Mercedes-Benz Super Bowl 2015 Ad is highly entertaining and besides the Carl's Jr. Super Bowl 2015 ad it is an ad I have been watching a couple times already. There are lots of great scenes. Did you spot the Hare's girlfriend in the AMG GT?

The Mercedes Super Bowl 2015 Ad is already off to a great start collecting close to 500,000 views on Youtube in less than 24 hours.

The Mercedes-AMG GT will go on sale in the US in Spring of 2016. The advanced 2016 AMG GT S will already go on sale in April of this year starting at $129,900. The Mercedes-AMG GT S features a long list of standard features, including Nappa Leather, Keyless-GO, COMAND, Collision Prevention Assist PLUS, Parktronic, 8 Airbags, 19" Front / 20" Rear wheels, AMG Adaptive Suspension, LED Headlamps, Power heated/memory AMG Performance Seats, Rearview Camera, Red Brake Calipers, AMG 3-Stage ESP, and a Burmester Surround Sound System. The GT S is powered by a 4.0 bi-turbo V8 engine that features an output of 503 hp and 479 lb-ft of torque, delivering an impressive 0-60 mph time of 3.7 seconds.

Read everything we know about the Mercedes-Benz Super Bowl 2015 Ad.

I4U News will again bring you full coverage of the Super Bowl 2015 Ads. They are here. Watch the Super Bowl 2015 Ads online.

The Super Bowl 2015 will take place on February 1, 2015 in Arizona. The Super Bowl XLIX game will be played in the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale. NBC is broadcasting the Super Bowl 2015. The Super Bowl 2015 Halftime Show will be performed by Katy Perry. The constantly updated Super Bowl Ads List is tracking all 2015 Super Bowl Ads.

Check out our Super Bowl 2015 Dates, Times and FAQ Guide for everything you need to know about the Super Bowl XLIX. Also find out how to watch the Superbowl online.