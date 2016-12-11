Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2016: Photos, Models, Angels, Date and Everything You Need To Know

The 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show is considered the best ever.

Find all the available videos and photos below.

Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2016

All Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Videos

All Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2016 Model Photos

All Victoria's Secret Model Interviews

Best Photos of the Victoria's Secret Show 2016

Hottest Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2016 Party Photos

A HD video of the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2016 is now available on Youtube. Watch the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2016 broadcast below.

Update: Watch all officially released Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2016 music performances in HD now online. The full Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2016 video is not available yet online, but a large part of the show has been released featuring all performances of Lady Gaga, The Weeknd and Bruno Mars. The Victoria's Secret models are of course part of these clips.

The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2016 is history. Hashtag #VSFashionShow was trending number one in the United States during the broadcast on TV and in the hours after. Fans can relive the best moments in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2016 model gallery. All models are featured alphabetically, to quickly find and enjoy dozens of the best photos of each Victoria's Secret model.

The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Pre-show (Victoria's Secret Live) is available online. Watch the 1-hour long live show featuring interviews with the Victoria's Secret angels, revealing how it was for them to be at the show in Paris.

Fans should be careful on Youtube trying to find the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2016 video. Most of the listings are click bait for online video streaming services and not a copy of the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2016 that aired on CBS. A full HD quality Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2016 video is expected to surface on Youtube soon.

The wait is over. Here are the Best Photos of the Victoria's Secret Show 2016. There are over 500 photos featured in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2016 Photo gallery, featuring the best photos of each of the models on the runway.

Victoria's Secret released already the best photos from the live taped Victoria's Secret Show 2016 in Paris. Find out how to watch the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2016 on December 5 online and on TV.

Fans can see the models wearing the new incredible creations before the show will air on TV below. A new video shows the madness and emotions going on backstage at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2016.

The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show models partied hard after the runway show. They dressed up to kill, and we actually find some of the outfits sexier than what we have seen on lingerie runway show. See the hottest Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2016 After Party Photos.

Jasmine Tookes totally wins walking in the $3 million Fantasy bra. Another stunning highlight is Sara Sampaio in a dark angel outfit. Lily Aldridge is a bank for Victoria's Secret. She always looks like straight out of a Bond movie.

Gigi Hadid also walked as a dark angel on the Victoria's Secret runway. This is not our favorite look on her. Her sister Bella Hadid looks like an Italian madonna in her blue colors sparkly outfit.

The body suit makes Stella Maxwell look like a fierce super woman. She also rocks a Bavarian lederhosen in this fun outfit. Adriana Lima also has the super hero vibe with her outfit. Kendall Jenner stuns wearing nostalgic lingerie.

Cindy Bruna just looks like a doll. Lady Gaga rocked several outfits and fits right in. See all released Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2016 Photos.

Victoria's Secret marketing boss announced on Instagram that the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2016 raised $3m for charity through ticket sales.

"These incredible women raised well over $3 million for various charities last night at #vsfashionshow16 The show has raised $20 million + over the years - all for charity. We don't sell tickets to this invitation only event, but charities have used them to produce record fund raising, and all for important causes. Thank you ladies. You all truly are very real angels," said Ed Razek on Instagram.

Merging fashion, fantasy and entertainment, the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2016 includes pink carpet interviews, model profiles, a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the show in the City of Lights, and musical performances Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars and The Weeknd.

The big day has arrived. The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2016 took place in Paris on November 30. The Victoria's Secret models including the Victoria's Secret Angels have shined again.

The first photos from backstage of the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2016 have just been released. See the hot photos of the Victoria's Secret models.

Scroll down for everything Victoria's Secret fans need to know about the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2016 in Paris.

Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2016 Photos

The photos from the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2016 runway have been released for those who can't attend this exclusive event in Paris.

The first photos from the Grand Palais where the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2016 takes place are released. Victoria's Secret "leaked" dozens of photos from the backstage area. Fans can see her favorite model getting ready for the runway. Gigi and Bella Hadid pose for special photos wearing the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2016 robe. See the brand new photos of the Victoria's Secret models.

In two pictures from the Victoria’s Secret fashion show, Lady Gaga has posted one picture which looks out to be from a photo shoot. Gaga is standing between Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid.

Victoria's Secret model Kelly Gale shared some photos from the rehearsals of the biggest lingerie runway show.

We expect a full set of photos from the Victoria' Secret Fashion Show 2016 runway to be released as early as tonight. Check our updates about the Victoria's Secret Fashions show in the Celebrity News.

The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2016 has been officially announced on October 24. Victoria's Secret made the announcement on Twitter. As rumored, the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2016 will take place in Paris. CBS will air and he lingerie show on December 5 at 10pm ET.

Update 11/5: Victoria's Secret invited Cara Delevingne to walk the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2016 in Paris without casting.

Update 11/1: Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars and The Weeknd are musical guests at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2016.

Update 10/28: The list of confirmed Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2016 Models is now standing at 54 models long. Among the confirmed models for the Victoria's Secret lingerie runway show in Paris are Karlie Gloss, Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid. Victoria's Secret has hired more models than in the past years for the Paris runway show.

Update: 10/26: Victoria's Secret has announced that Jasmine Tookes will wear the Fantasy Bra 2016. See Jasmine Tookes wearing the Fantasy Bra in the first released photo.

For the first time, the Victoria’s Secret Angels will be filmed in Paris for Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2016. The world’s most celebrated fashion show will be seen in more than 190 countries. Confirmed Victoria’s Secret models to walk include returning favorites Adriana Lima, Alessandra Ambrosio, Lily Aldridge, Elsa Hosk, Jasmine Tookes, Josephine Skriver, Lais Ribeiro, Martha Hunt, Romee Strijd, Sara Sampaio, Stella Maxwell, Taylor Hill, as well as new faces.

Merging fashion, fantasy and entertainment, the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2016 will include pink carpet interviews, model profiles, a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the show in the City of Lights, and musical performances that will be announced at a later date.

Victoria's Secret has a problem with the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. The ratings of the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2015 have been about 30% lower than the lingerie fashion show had the year before. The drop was significant. In 2014, over 9 million Americans tuned in to see Victoria's Secret models show off the season's new lingerie. In 2015, only 6.6 million watch despite support from top of the line musical guess The Weeknd, Ellie Goulding and Selena Gomez.

The 32% drop in ratings is especially hurtful to the brand as the 2015 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show was the 20th anniversary edition. This dramatic drop in ratings will have the market leading lingerie company rethink the concept of the show. The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2016 will likely be different.

The lingerie runway show has evolved in a big way over the years. It remains to be seen what L Brands has planned for the 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

On October 22 the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Paris 2016 robe and jacket leaked, confirming that the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2016 takes place in Paris.

Last year the company as started to tease the show early October. We only know so far that models and show designers get ready for the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2016 fittings and castings. See below the list of new models that Victoria's Secret invited to castings for the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2016 including former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition cover model Hannah Ferguson.

The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2016 Models

The expanded Victoria's Secret angel squad are the set models for the 2016 lingerie runway show. Adriana Lima, Alessandra Ambrosio, Behati Prinsloo, Candice Swanepoel, Lily Aldridge, Elsa Hosk, Jac Jagaciak, Jasmine Tookes, Kate Grigorieva, Lais Ribeiro, Martha Hunt, Romee Strijd, Sara Sampaio, Stella Maxwell, and Taylor Hill.

The list of confirmed Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2016 Models is complete. Besides Bella Hadid, the list of confirmed Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2016 models (gallery) include Karlie Gloss, Lily Donaldson, Camille Rowe, Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Bridget Malcolm, Kelly Gale, Barbara Fialho, Vita Sidorkina, Flavia Lucini, Shanina Shaik, Leila Nda, Izabel Goulart, Liu Wen, Sui He, Xiao Wen Ju, Valery Kaufman, Herieth Paul, Brooke Perry, Alanna Arrington, Maggie Laine, Dilone, Luma Grothe, Cindy Bruna, Grace Elizabeth, Keke Lindgard, Joan Smalls, Leomie Anderson, Daniela Braga, Irina Sharipova, Ming Xi, Lais Oliveira, Georgia Fowler, Megan Williams, Sanne Vloet, Kate Grigorieva, Jourdana Elizabeth, Lameka Fox, Irina Shayk, Rachel Hilbert and Zury Tibby.

The confirmed Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2016 models include the Victoria's Secret Angels Adriana Lima, Alessandra Ambrosio, Lily Aldridge, Elsa Hosk, Jasmine Tookes, Josephine Skriver, Lais Ribeiro, Martha Hunt, Romee Strijd, Sara Sampaio, Stella Maxwell and Taylor Hill. Candice Swanepoel and Behati Prinsloo are not walking the lingerie runway show in Paris as they just became moms.

Maybe there is one more surprise model. Victoria's Secret invited Cara Delevingne to walk the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2016 in Paris without casting. We don't know yet if she will accept the offer.

Not all of the angel might though be part of the 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show model line-up. Behati Prinsloo and Candice Swanepoel are pregnant. Victoria' Secret has not yet revealed which other models will be part of the 2016 show. Last year the company has sent 47 models in lingerie over the runway including Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner.

The casting video of Gigi Hadid went viral last year. She was totally overwhelmed on the news that she made it into the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. Victoria's Secret will begin teasing new Victoria's Secret Fashion Show models in October.

The fittings for the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2016 has begun around October 11. Victoria' Secret model Barbara Fialho confirmed this on Instagram. Model Elsa Hosk gets ready for the Victoria' Secret Fashion Show 2016 in the gym. She shared a video of her workout for #VSFS2016 on Instagram.

The first models get ready for the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2016. Victoria's Secret is casting a wide range of new models who have never walked for a Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

Models spotted attending casting calls in New York for the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2016 include Hannah Ferguson, Nadine Leopold, Frida Aasen, Sharina Gutierrez, Manuela Frey, Anja Leuenberger, Gabby Westbrook, Annika Krijt, Maylin Aguirre, Irina Djuranovic, Daniel Pimentel, Solveig Mork, Sasha Kichigina, Soo Joo Park, Alena Podloznaya, Maggie Laine, Diane Mello, Ebonee Davis, London Myers, Noel Berry, Fernanda Liz, Sofia Resing, Josephine Le Tutour, Sandra Kubicka, Valentine Bouquet, Megan Blake Irwin, Lindsay Whidby, Lara Helmer, Janine Tugonon, Caroline Lowe, Herieth Paul, Amanda Murphy, Hyun Ji Shin, Riley Montana, Nastya Sten, Sabrina Ioffreda, Pooja Mor, Lada Kravchenko, Zoe von Gerlach, Viki Foti, Emily Hall, Tiana Tolstoi, Sofi Milo, Jocelyn Chew, Herieth Paul, Julia Fleming, Megan Irminger, Noel Berry and Trinidad de la Noi.

Also spotted at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2016 casting have been the models: Jasmine Sanders, Nastya Sten, Daria Strokous, Leomie Anderson, Laissa Medeiros, Daniela Braga, Abby Champion, Ruby Aldridge, Pamela Ramos, Aqua Parios, Jacquelyn Jablonski, Gizele Oliveira, Sharam Diniz, Gizele Oliveira, Lily Donaldson, Tarah Rodgers, Georgia Fowler, Senait Gidey, Maria Borges, Camilla Christensen, Maggie Laine, Cindy Bruna, Riley Montana, Bridget Malcolm, Kelly Gale, Caroline Kelley, Sasha Luss, Leomie Anderson, Toni Garrn, Kyra Green, Madison Headrick, Caroline Silta, Luma Grothe, Eniko Mihalik, Bridget Malcolm, Hilary Rhoda, Caroline Brasch, Alena Blohm, Juanita Burga, Annika Krijt, Maylin Aguirre, Irina Djuranovic, and Solveig Mork.

The Victoria's Secret casting callback on October 25 included Bella Hadid, Julia van Os, Sanne Vloet, Shanina Shaik, Austria Ulloa, Greta Varlese, Valery Kaufman, Brittni Tucker, Emeline Ghesquiere, Pauline Hoarau, Irina Sharipova, Ashika Pratt, Flavia Lucini, Janine Tugonon, Gracie Carvalho, Kai Newman, Lauren de Graaf, Megan Williams, Gracie Carvalho, Kristina Romanova, Leila Nda, Keke Lindgard, Anais Mali, Izabel Goulart, Devon Windsor and Vita Sidorkina.

The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2016

The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2016 will take place at a huge venue in Paris. The Grand Palais has a huge hall in which the lingerie runway show will be staged. See the photos in the gallery.

It will be a real challenge for the show producers to fill this room with action. This year's fashion might break the record of the most models walking. The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2016 will have six segments. The sections include "The Road Ahead", "Secret Angels", "Mountain Romance", "Pink Nation", "Dark Angel", and "Bright Night Angel." A behind the scenes video released on October 25 introduces the six segments of the 2016 runway show and gives a first look at the huge Grand Palais venue. Watch Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2016 Making Of Video.

Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2016 Tickets

To get tickets to attend al live Victoria's Secret Fashion show is extremely difficult. Victoria's Secret keeps tickets very close and has been given them out on an invitation basis only in the past. The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show tickets have been given mostly to charities. The selected charities used the ticket sales to raise funds. This year the tickets to the largest lingerie show generated over $3 million.

The Grand Palais in Paris is a huge venue. There are likely more tickets than ever for the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2016. Luxury concierge services might be able secure tickets as part of expensive travel arrangement packages. The best chance is knowing somebody at Victoria's Secret parent company L Brands to get you in.

Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2016 Location

The location of the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2016 has been announced on October 24. The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2016 will take place in Paris at the Grand Palais. The Grand Palais is a large historic site, exhibition hall and museum complex located directly at the Champs-Élysées. Rumors surfaced in September that the show would be going be in the city of love, Paris in France.

On October 22 photos of Victoria's Secret Angel Sara Sampaio leaked wearing the Victoria's Secret Fashion Paris 2016 robe and jacket. These photos confirm that the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2016 will take place in Paris.

The 2014 Victoria's Secret Show in London was a big success for the brand. Going back to Europe could help getting the ratings back up.

The French press is already excited about the Paris rumor that has been spread by fashion trade magazine WWD. Lingerie derives from the French word linge (linen). Paris is the perfect location for the Victoria's Secret Fashion show in many ways. Paris is the capital of fashion. Paris is the city of love and Paris is has the Crazy Horse cabaret, which takes lingerie runway to the next level.

One of the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2016 outfitters has slipped on Instagram that the fittings begin for them end of October in New York. Living Art of Armando posted on Instagram that fittings for of their Victoria Secret wings will take place in New York. The fittings for the models has already begun mid-October. This likely means that the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2016 will take place in New York again, unless the company flies everything out to Paris or other location.

We know that the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2016 castings are in New York. This does not mean that the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2016 will take place in New York. It still could be Paris.

Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2016 Date

The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2016 will be broadcasted on December 5 on CBS. Victoria's Secret has not yet announced when the runway show will be filmed, but all reports point to November 30, 2016.

There is no official source, but event travel agencies have published this date for the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2016 taping. Last year's VS Fashion Show took place on November 10. This year the show is much later. The casting for the show is supposed to finish up on Tuesday, October 25.

Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2016 Musical Guests

On November 1, Victoria's Secret announced that Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars and The Weeknd will perform at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2016. Bruno Mars was rumored to perform at the Victoria's Secret Show 2016. The rumor surfaced end of October. Bruno Mars already performed at a Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in 2012. The Weeknd was musical guest just last year.

Rihanna, who cancelled the show last year, could be a musical guest in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2016. Last year Selena Gomez, The Weeknd and Ellie Goulding, who replaced Rihanna, rocked the show. A new music video of the band DNCE features several Victoria's Secret angels. DNCE is new band that consists besides Joe Jonas of Jack Lawless, Cole Whittle, and JinJoo Lee.

Victoria's Secret teamed up with DNCE to promote the Bralettes and sexy little things collection. with the DNCE Body moves song. The partnership with DNCE could mean that DNCE is performing at the Victoria's Secret Show 2016.

Victoria's Secret Fantasy Bra

Victoria's Secret unveiled that Jasmine Tookes will wear the Fantasy Bra 2016. The Bright Night Fantasy Bra, designed by Eddie Borgo with diamonds and emeralds has been created by A.W. Mouzannar. Jasmine Tookes is a Victoria's Secret Angel since 2015. The 25-year-old model from California is a model since she was 15.

"I was on a Victoria’s Secret shoot and Ed Razek pulled all of us aside and was like, We’re gonna do interviews right now — Jasmine, you’re first. So they had all these cameras around me and I had no idea what we were gonna be talking about. We started the interviews and we were talking about bralettes, and all of a sudden after the first question he just threw it out there: How would you feel to wear the Fantasy Bra this year? And I immediately dropped into tears. It was such a shock and so amazing," Jasmine Tookes told People Magazine in an exclusive interview.

The 2016 Fantasy Bra tops last years in value. The new Fantasy Bra is reportedly worth $3 million. Jasmine Tookes makes the outrageously expensive bra look very wearable.

Lily Aldridge has worn the Fantasy Bra worth $2 million at Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2015. This stunning display of bling will likely be back this year. The 2016 Fantasy Bra was designed again by Mouawad and is called the Fireworks Fantasy Bra. The jewelry designer used more than 6,500 gems with a total weight of 375 carats.

Victoria's Secret Swarovski Outfit

The Victoria's Secret collaborates with Austrian jewelry giant Swarovski on a special runway outfit. Victoria's Secret angel Josephine Skriver will wear the very bling assemble. In 600 hours of work, artisans used 450,0000 Swarovski crystals for the Victoria's Secret 2016 creation. The Swarovski Victoria's Secret lingerie will be one of the highlights of the runway show in Paris. See a photo of Josephine Skriver wearing the Swarovski outfit in the gallery.

Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2016 Gear

The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2016 robe and jacket leaked ahead of the show announcement. Photos of the items worn by Sara Sampaio confirmed that the VSFashionShow 2016 will be in Paris.

Now you can own official Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2016 robe, Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2016 bomber jacket, Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2016 Sport Tight, Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2016 tee, Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2016 unitard, Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2016 tank and Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2016 zip hoodie. All official Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2016 items are on sale online at victoriassecret.com.

Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2016 TV Broadcast

CBS will broadcast the 1 hour Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2016 on December 5 at 10pm ET. The taped show will be shown in 190 countries around the world. Cord-cutters can watch the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2016 online on CBS All Access. CBS offers a free 7-day trial for new subscribers.

The ratings of the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show would sky rocket if it would be a live TV event. Social media activity around the lingerie show is intense during the broadcast of the taped show, but would explode if the show would be live. The reasons that the Victoria's Secret Show is not live is mainly the fear fo a nip slip on TV.

Victoria's Secret Fashion Pre-Show 2016

There will be again a Victoria's Secret Fashion Pre-Show online at the Victoria's Secret all Access site. The Pre-show will feature interviews with models and behind the scenes features. The Victoria's Secret Pre-Show 2016 begins at 9pm ET, one hour ahead of the broadcast of the lingerie runway special.

Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Paris 2016 Terror Fear

The reason why Victoria's Secret kept its plans to host this year's Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Paris was fear of terrorism. TMZ reports that show officials have been working with French National security to prepare and defend against possible terror attacks. A high profile event of an American business with dozens of the top models of the world in a prime location such as the Grand Palais would be a very high profile target for terrorists. Security at the Grand Palais will be extreme for sure.

About the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show is months in the making. This year the show marks the 20th anniversary of the sexiest runway show. The Victoria's Secret fashion show has grown to a global TV event that draws an audience of about 500 million people world-wide in about 190 countries.

See the Best 100 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2015 Photos.