Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017: Casting Is a Wrap

The 2017 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition is to be released in somewhen in February 2017. The magazine has been casting models for the highly anticipated special magazine edition since May of this year. The selection of models even began already in February, when the 2016 SI Swimsuit edition came out.

Today SI announced that the casting calls for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017 are done. The last model in the long list of models that have been casted for the swimsuit edition is Hungarian model Gabriella Kuti.

The first model Sports Illustrated casted back in May was Alexis Ren. You can see the casting photos and videos of dozens of models that Sports Illustrated invited to the casting calls online here.

The shooting for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017 will begin still this year. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit franchise reaches more than 70 million US adults annually and more men 18 to 34 than the Super Bowl. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017 is not just big on the newsstand, but is also a huge online event. The 2016 edition also got its own TV Show on TNT.

Another big fashion event is still casting models right now. The castings for the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2016 are underway in New York right now. The lingerie giant has still not announced the date and the location for the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2016. The latest rumors point to November 30 in Paris, France. This is though entirely unconfirmed. The only thing we know is that there will be a Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2016. Models and show designers have shared on social media about the preparations.

Find out the release date, models, celebrities, athletes and everything else you need to know about the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017 in our Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017 Guide.