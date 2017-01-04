 
 

Kia Super Bowl 2017 Ad Confirmed

Posted: Jan 4 2017, 11:28am CST

 

Kia Super Bowl 2017 Ad Confirmed
Kia Superbowl 50 ad
 

The South Korean car maker will bring pizzazz again the Super Bowl 51. Upated.

The Kia Super Bowl 50 commercial starred legendary actor Christopher Walken.  The Kia Super Bowl 50 ad promoted the 2016 Optima. Hollywood icon Christopher Walken explained the car with socks. There are socks that have pizzazz and others are beige, like people.

Kia has confirmed to Ad Age that the car maker will be back advertising at the Super Bowl 2017. The South Korean car brand has not revealed any details about the new Super Bowl commercial that will air on February 5 during the Super Bowl LI broadcast on Fox.

Update 01/04/17: The Kia Super Bowl 2017 ad will feature the 2017 Niro according to AdWeek. The Kia Niro is a cross-over with hybrid technology. The Kia Niro set a Guinness World Record with a 76.6mpg Coast-to-Coast drive from Los Angeles to New York City end of last year.

“We’re extremely pleased with the Niro’s record-breaking performance,” said Orth Hedrick, vice president, product planning KMA in December. “We set out to build a vehicle that offers real-world utility, great looks and fantastic mileage, and setting the Guinness World Record title confirms our achievement.”

This record might be an idea for the Kia Super Bowl 2017 commercial, but the car company has not revealed anything yet about the creative of their new Super Bowl ad.

Another car brand has already announced to opt out of the Super Bowl 2017. There will be no Toyota Super Bowl 2017 ads.

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. The full official title of the show between the first and second halftime is pretty long winded: Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

The Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show is the most-watched musical event of the year. More than 116.5 million viewers in the U.S. watched last year's show. Super Bowl LI and Halftime Show will be broadcast by FOX Sports from NRG Stadium in Houston. Super Bowl LI marks Pepsi's fifth year as title sponsor of the Super Bowl Halftime Show and 15th year as an NFL partner. 

Super Bowl 2017 ads are reportedly more expensive again. Fox is said to charge between $5 million to $5.5 million for a 30 second ad slot.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 50 News.

