Snickers Super Bowl 2017 Confirmed But what is Doritos Doing?

The Snickers Super Bowl 50 Ad starred Willem Dafoe as a hungry Marilyn Monroe. In the ad Dafoe eats a Snickers and he changes into the real Marilyn Monroe. She holds a Snickers and says "Much better," she never said that in the movie "The Seven Year Itch" from which the iconic subway dress scene is from, but computer wizardry made it possible.

Update: Mars announced on January 11, 2017 that Star Wars actor Adam Driver is starring in the Snickers Super Bowl 2017 commercial.

Mars has announced very early this year to be back at the Super Bowl 2017 with a new Snickers Super Bowl ad. A Mars representative confirmed the third Super Bowl ad in a row to Ad Age already back in May.

A Skittles Super Bowl 2017 might be in the cards too, but Mars owned Wrigley did not confirm that yet.

The biggest question-mark is Doritos for Super Bowl 2017. Doritos ended their 10 year long run of Crash The Super Bowl. Doritos Crash the Super Bowl began in 2006, when consumers – for the first time in history – were invited to create and submit 30-second homemade ads whose sole purpose was to extol their devotion to the Doritos brand.

At the time the contest was a long shot, but it didn't take long to make its mark – soon scoring among the best and even winning many of the Super Bowl's most prominent advertising competitions. Since the contest began, consumer-created Doritos Super Bowl ads have consistently ranked within the top-five spots of the USA TODAY Ad Meter, taking the No. 1 ranking four times.

As a result, the creators of these top-ranked winning ads have been awarded millions of dollars in grand prize money and have gone on to receive commercial work, Hollywood representation and other life-changing experiences. Through "Crash the Super Bowl," the Doritos brand sparked a marketing industry in terms of crowd sourcing. This year's contest marked the culmination of the decade-long program.

At this point it is not known if there will be a Doritos Super Bowl 2017 ad or what the company is not coming back.

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. The full official title of the show between the first and second halftime is pretty long winded: Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

The Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show is the most-watched musical event of the year. More than 116.5 million viewers in the U.S. watched last year's show. Super Bowl LI and Halftime Show will be broadcast by FOX Sports from NRG Stadium in Houston. Super Bowl LI marks Pepsi's fifth year as title sponsor of the Super Bowl Halftime Show and 15th year as an NFL partner.

Super Bowl 2017 ads are reportedly more expensive again. Fox is said to charge between $5 million to $5.5 million for a 30 second ad slot.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 50 News.